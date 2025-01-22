Sean McDermott defends Buffalo, proves he’s more than just a coach for the Bills
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their massive AFC Championship matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but head coach Sean McDermott took a moment during Wednesday’s press conference to shine a spotlight on something bigger than football: the people of Buffalo.
When asked about his spirited defense of the city last week, following a Baltimore Ravens reporter’s dismissive comment calling Buffalo "a city of losers," McDermott doubled down—and Bills Mafia is going to love what he had to say.
McDermott didn’t just brush off the question; he embraced it.
With pride radiating from every word, he explained why Buffalo holds such a special place in his heart. "People that don’t know Buffalo, it’s because they’ve never spent time here," McDermott said. To appreciate and respect the things that go on here, you have to live it. Buffalo is home, and I love the people.
Mic. Dropped.
And for Bills fans, knowing their coach isn’t just leading their team but also standing up for their community is the kind of fuel that will light the fire heading into Sunday’s showdown.
Buffalo isn’t just another NFL city. It’s a place where football is woven into the fabric of the community, where snowy Sundays at Highmark Stadium are a way of life, and where loyalty isn’t just expected—it’s a badge of honor. McDermott gets it. He’s embraced the heart and soul of the city, and his comments show that it’s personal for him, too.
When McDermott stood up for Buffalo last week, it resonated. And now, ahead of one of the biggest games in recent team history, he’s made it clear: this city isn’t just a stop on his coaching journey—it’s part of who he is.
If you weren’t already fired up for Sunday, McDermott’s comments should do the trick. Buffalo isn’t just a city. It’s a family, a way of life, and, most importantly, a place where passion and grit are celebrated.
