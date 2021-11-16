Bills backups A.J. Klein and Efe Obada shined in latest win

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Shorthanded Bills Defense gets Major Boost From A.J. Klein, Efe Obada

    Both players figured prominently in defensive effort that was even better than 45-17 win over New York Jets suggested.
    Author:

    Everybody should know by now how instrumental little-used linebacker A.J. Klein and defensive end Efe Obada contributed to the Buffalo Bills' 45-17 win over the New York Jets Sunday.

    Monday was a chance for defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to not only acknowledge them but underscore their value.

    Klein's ability to plug into any linebacker spot, for instance, was huge on Sunday, when the Bills had to go without injured middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

    Klein handled the signal-calling seamlessly and finished with seven tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage, and a pass breakup.

    "A.J. did a great job throughout the week of practice in the absence of Tremaine," Frazier raved, "handled all the different situations that came up in the game. I saw him in the hallway earlier and just expressed to him my gratitude for the way he played and the way he led our guys on the field. Just did a terrific job.

    "... I don't know how many teams have a guy who provides that type of flexibility. It's very unique for us to have a guy who can fill all three roles and not to have a major drop-off anytime he's had to play for us on a full-time basis. He's played well, so it's a luxury to have a guy like A.J. on your roster. ... He's been really good for us the last couple of years that we've had him and we're grateful that we got him."

    Frazier also pointed out that the staff never lost its belief in Obada's ability to contribute but has just had to make difficult decisions each week on what the rotation will be after deciding to go heavy on the defensive line.

    Read More

    The Bills originally kept five defensive tackles and five defensive ends and typically only activate four of each for games.

    Obada was pressed into service Sunday because the last-minute COVID-19 diagnosis of Star Lotulelei forced the team to place him on the COVID reserve list and go with an extra defensive end in the wake of also losing Justin Zimmer to a season-ending knee injury.

    Before Sunday, Obada had been inactive for all but two games.

    Obada's hit on Jets quarterback Mike White forced the first of four interceptions. He later added the Bills' only sack of White.

    "It's a challenge, it's a conversation we have each week trying to decide, based on the numbers, who's going to dress, who's going to be down," Frazier said, "because we really feel like each one of those guys ... are capable of playing. Those weeks when [Obada] was down, it's just been a numbers game with the tackles or the defensive ends. It's not that we don't think he's capable.

    "And the same is true when some other guys weren't able to be up. So it's a challenge for sure as we're discussing and trying to figure out which eight guys can be up or sometimes which nine guys can be up because we have such good depth. It's a good problem to have."

    Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

    Bills LB A.J. Klein tackles Jets' Jamison Crowder.
    News

    Bills backups A.J. Klein and Efe Obada shined in latest win

    1 minute ago
    Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets with center Mitch Morse (60) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
    News

    Buffalo Bills earn near-perfect report card for effort against New York Jets

    10 hours ago
    Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) celebrates after an interception against the New York Jets during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
    Game Day

    Buffalo Bills' secondary distributes turnover wealth equally

    23 hours ago
    Bills QB Josh Allen.
    Game Day

    Bills dominate New York Jets: Five instant takeaways

    Nov 14, 2021
    Josh Allen says offense will adjust
    News

    Buffalo Bills at New York Jets clash will reveal a lot about Bills

    Nov 13, 2021
    Emmanuel Sanders turns the page
    News

    Have the Bills turned the page on last week's loss?

    Nov 12, 2021
    TremaineEdmunds-Cropped
    News

    Buffalo Bills to be without Tremaine Edmunds for game against Jets

    Nov 12, 2021
    Bills CB Cam Lewis (47) makes a tackle.
    News

    Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown back to practicing without restrictions

    Nov 11, 2021