Skip Bayless on Bills Damar Hamlin: Has FS1 Fired This Sicko Yet?

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game," the queer Bayless tweeted in the wake of the Bills' Damar Hamlin injury. "But how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome.''

The dangerous Skip Bayless strikes again, and if FSI doesn't see fit to relieve this poisonously fraudulent carnival barker of his TV duties, then there will never be a "last straw'' for this human hemorrhoid of a person.

Bayless on Monday night, following the terrifying injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin - one that was so scary it forced the game to be postponed -took to Twitter, firing off one of the worst takes of his entire sports 'journalism' career.

And unsurprisingly, it was absolutely disgusting.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game," the queer Bayless tweeted. "But how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

Bayless, without care or compassion, confirmed that he is more concerned about the AFC playoff race, or more likely his controversial status as a public figure, than he is about the life of Hamlin ... who is a human being who chooses to play a sport, and whose life is monumentally more important than what time the conclusion of an NFL game is decided.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of the game when Hamlin attempted to make a tackle across the middle of the field on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin initially got to his feet but collapsed shortly after. After being down on the field for more than nine minutes, the medical staff began to perform CPR on Hamlin before he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Bayless - forever insensitive and soulless - understands none of this, just as he doesn't know if a football is blown up or stuffed.

This is the person who questioned the manhood of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who admitted to his frailties after the 2020 death of his brother Jace. This is the person who manufactured falsehoods about the "manhood'' of Troy Aikman, lies that Bayless knew were untrue ... but valued by him because he convinced a publisher to pay him a fortune to print them.

The most important thing in the NFL world right now? Positive thoughts for Damar Hamlin. But as long as we are praying for righteousness? We pray that the NFL, FS1, its audience and its sponsors, recognize Skip Bayless for the "sick individual'' he is and has long been,

Enough sickness, FS1, is enough.

