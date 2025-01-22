Spencer Brown’s post game celebration is pure ‘Buffalo’
Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown doesn’t just block defenders, he also speaks the language of Bills Mafia. During a media session on Wednesday, Brown was asked if he’d thought about what it would mean to win this Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. His response? It was Buffalo to its core, and it’s got fans fired up.
Brown didn’t hold back. “It’s going to be a super celebration party or it’s going to be me and a 24-pack by myself,” he said with a laugh. And if that doesn’t capture the heart and soul of Buffalo, nothing does.
For a guy tasked with protecting Josh Allen, Brown’s words hit all the right notes for a fanbase that prides itself on grit, loyalty, and the occasional table-smashing. The way he framed it—celebrating with the city or commiserating solo with a 24-pack—shows he’s fully embraced what it means to be a part of Buffalo.
RELATED: Sean McDermott defends Buffalo, proves he’s more than just a coach for the Bills
Of course, to turn that super celebration party into reality, the Bills will need to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium—a venue that hasn’t been kind to Buffalo in recent playoff history. But with this year’s team firing on all cylinders and carrying the hopes of an entire city, there’s a sense that this time could be different.
Hearing a player like Spencer Brown talk about the game in a way that mirrors the fans’ passion gives Bills Mafia even more reason to believe. His down-to-earth, Buffalo-style humor is the perfect energy boost for a fanbase that’s been through it all.
And while Bills fans are hoping for a win that punches the team’s ticket to the Super Bowl, they can take comfort in knowing that their players are just as invested in the city and its people. Brown’s comments reflect the unbreakable bond between the team and the community—win or lose, they’re in it together.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —