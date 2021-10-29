Bills' Spencer Brown's doubtful status likely will test depth of offensive line

Coach Sean McDermott is holding out hope that the rookie right tackle can play.

Spencer Brown and his cranky back have been sidelined all week leading up to this week's AFC East rematch with the Miami Dolphins. But the Bills haven't given up on the rookie being able to answer the bell when the time comes on Sunday.

"We don’t want to move things before we have to move things," coach Sean McDermott said Friday. "We’ll see how things go with Spencer and we're holding out hope right now."

If they do have to move things, the Bills have more than just one option.

When Brown became a starter in Week 4, it was at former starting right guard Cody Ford's expense. Ford was benched, right tackle Daryl Williams was moved to his spot and Brown, a third-round pick out of Northern Iowa, was inserted at right tackle.

So the Bills could go back to that alignment before Brown entered the picture. They also could insert Ike Boettger at guard and move Williams back out to tackle. Two less likely scenarios would be to simply plug Ford or rookie Tommy Doyle in at right tackle.

Ford actually was the Bills' right tackle as a rookie in 2019. He moved inside last year after Williams came over from the Carolina Panthers and won the job.

McDermott on Friday expressed appreciation for the way Ford has handled his demotion.

"He’s been a true pro and at the same time not settling," McDermott said. "He’s trying to fight for his job, which I respect and appreciate. I think we're seeing him improve his game all the while, which is good to see. I’m real proud of him for that."

The most likely scenario for is that the Bills will have their offensive line depth tested on Sunday.

Other than Brown and tight end Dawson Knox, who had already been ruled out with a broken hand, the Bills are relatively healthy. Brown has been listed as doubtful and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (foot) as questionable on the final injury report. But Zimmer was a full participant in practice on Friday.

No other Bills have injury designations.

For the Dolphins, WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), LB Jerome Baker (knee), C Greg Mancz (groin) and CB Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle) are questionable.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.