Taron Johnson's value to Bills becoming more apparent each week

The slot cornerback sometimes never comes off the field because of how much he is trusted to defend the run.

Leslie Frazier knows how lucky he is to command a defense with so many veterans who've been playing in the same system for so long. He talked about that again Monday at his weekly press conference.

What the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator also has working in his favor is the ability to often keep the same back seven on the field regardless of what the opponent is presenting. That's almost unprecedented in today's NFL.

And it's all thanks to the squad's true "joker," slot cornerback Taron Johnson.

Although joker is a term used to describe a defensive end who can also play linebacker and vice versa, it also can be applied to Johnson, who despite his relatively puny dimensions (5-11, 192) can serve as the third linebacker the Bills rarely, if ever, have on the field.

Johnson in Sunday's 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins played 100% of the defensive snaps for the third time this season and fourth time in his career.

"We're fortunate to have a guy like him at the nickel spot, who's really, in essence, he's a starter because of how much he plays," Frazier said. "We've been doing this now with him for the last couple of seasons. Probably midway of last season, we really kind of got to this point where we have become more of a nickel team. And there are some [times] when we'll have to get three linebackers on the field, but it's rare in today's league in the fact that Taron allows us to keep nickel on the field even when people have two backs on the field.

"He's a good run defender, he's good in coverage, he's a really smart player. So we never feel like we're handcuffed based on the personnel that the offense has on the field because of his ability for us to match up."

Johnson wasn't the only Bill to play every defensive snap against Miami. Fellow corners Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde and linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds did too.

That meant the only substitutions were along the defensive line, which features an eight-man rotation by design.

This dynamic also enables the Bills to better defend against no-huddle looks.

Johnson has 43 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and five passes defended through his first seven games.

He also has money in the bank after the Bills rewarded him with a three-year, $24 million contract extension last month.

On the surface, that would seem to be too much for a nickel corner.

But in reality it's not enough for a joker who's been off the field for just 20 plays this season.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.