Sean McDermott on Bills' bumps and bruises as padded practices begin
The Buffalo Bills saw a few players suffer bumps and bruises over the first four padless training camp practices.
With the pads coming on Monday, eight-year head coach Sean McDermott provided updates on three injured players while speaking at the podium prior to practice in Pittsford.
"Mike Edwards, O-line Mike Edwards, is in concussion protocol. He'll be out. Mike Edwards, the safety, has a hamstring [injury] and he'll be week to week. Wide receiver Chase Claypool has a toe and he's day to day," said McDermott.
The news on Edwards the safety is somewhat problematic due to the fact that the free-agent addition missed time during OTAs due to a shoulder problem. After contributing on the Kansas City Chiefs defense during the Super Bowl LVIII run, the veteran defensive back has joined a new system in Buffalo.
"In order to get the scheme down, the way you need to get it down, you need to be out there. Mike's a pro. He's been around it before, so I'm sure he'll do his best to stay up as best he can," said McDermott.
As for Edwards the offensive tackle, the undrafted rookie is forced to miss valuable time in his battle for a roster spot. After transferring from Wake Forest, Edwards was a four-year starter for Division I FCS member Campbell.
Claypool, who is somewhat of a reclamation project, routinely impressed during OTAs and flashed some last week. The former second-round draft pick is competing for a job in a crowded receivers room.
In addition to the three injured players, three veterans will sit out Monday's session for maintenance purposes.
"The veteran rest days will be for Von Miller, Matt Milano and Taron Johnson," said McDermott.
