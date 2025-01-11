Bills elevate two reinforcements for playoff opener vs. Broncos
The Buffalo Bills have called up reinforcements at safety and wide receiver for their January 12 home wild-card matchup against the Denver Broncos.
On Saturday afternoon, the Bills announced practice squad elevations for veteran defensive back Kareem Jackson and undrafted wide receiver Jalen Virgil.
The call-ups protect Buffalo on two fronts if rookie defensive back Brandon Codrington, who is officially questionable, is unable to go due to a hamstring injury. While Codrington is primarily used as a return specialist, he also serves as a reserve defensive back. Jackson ensures that the Bills won't wind up shorthanded in the secondary while Virgil could step in as an emergency returner.
Jackson, a 2010 first-round draft pick, made two regular season appearances after joining the Bills in training camp this past summer. The grizzled veteran has 205 career games to his credit in addition to nine playoff appearances (8 starts) over the years.
Virgil was an all-conference kick returner for Appalachian State in 2021. His lone NFL return came as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2022.
RELATED: Bills' linebacking corps receives boost while preparing for Broncos
The 26-year-old Virgil, who spent the 2023 campaign on Injured Reserve, was waived by Broncos on cutdown day in August, and he subsequently signed a practice squad contract with Buffalo. He was active for seven regular season games this past fall but was not targeted as a receiver.
Other than Codrington, no Bills player carries an injury designation into Sunday's game, which will kick off at 1 p.m. ET in Orchard Park. CBS will carry the action live with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —