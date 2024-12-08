Bills' practice squad call-up creates speculation on Dalton Kincaid availability
The Buffalo Bills have tabbed practice squad tight end Zach Davidson as a gameday elevation for the third game in a row.
The Bills also announced safety Lewis Cine's elevation for the December 8 road test against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
The Davidson decision, however, raises eyebrows due to its likely connection to tight end Dalton Kincaid's injury status.
Kincaid, who has missed the last two games due to a knee issue, appeared to be trending toward returning to game action this week. He practiced every day albeit it on a limited basis.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott sounded hopeful while taking a wait-and-see approach to Kincaid's potential gameday availability. The 2023 first-round draft selection is officially listed as questionable for Sunday.
It may only be precautionary this time around, but Davidson's call-up has already preceded back-to-back Kincaid scratches.
RELATED: Bills cut veteran LB, welcome rookie DT back for Week 14 road test vs. Rams
In Week 13, Davidson logged 15 offensive snaps as TE3 against the San Francisco 49ers. He made his first NFL appearance in the final game prior to Buffalo's bye week — recording 11 offensive reps and one five-yard reception against the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Division II product has been with the Bills since 2022 in a practice squad role.
Cine, the No. 32 overall draft pick in 2022, has yet to make his Bills debut after signing to the practice squad prior to the start of the regular season. The former Georgia Bulldog has appeared in 10 NFL games, all with the Minnesota Vikings. It's possible Buffalo deploys Cine in some packages to protect against the run threat.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —