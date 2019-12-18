Tre'Davious White Named To Pro Bowl Roster

Tuesday night the NFL released their rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl and Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White made the list for the first time in his career.

White's six interceptions are tied for first in the league with New England's Stephon Gilmore who was also named to the Pro Bowl roster for the AFC. White nabbed two of his turnovers in the Bills win over Pittsburgh Sunday Night.

Through 14 games, White has 58 tackles and also recorded a sack this season.

White was drafted by the Bills in first round, 27th overall in 2017 following a standout career at LSU.

In his three seasons, White has 12 career interceptions and 145 tackles.

Surprisingly, White was the only player on the playoff bound Bills team to make it on the Pro Bowl roster.

As for the rest of the league, the Ravens lead all teams with 12 players being named to the AFC roster.

The 2020 Pro Bowl is set for January 26th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m.

You can see the full Pro Bowl Rosters here.