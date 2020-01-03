Tre'Davious White Named As First Team All-Pro Selection

The accolades keep pouring in for Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White as it was announced that he was named to the Associated Press All-Pro First Team on Friday afternoon.

White, who is tied for the lead in the NFL with six interceptions was also named a Pro Bowl selection. Like the Pro Bowl roster, White was the only Bills player named to the first team.

The third-year Bills player has also been named AFC defensive player of the week twice this season.

The first team All-Pro selection is the first for a Bills player since 2014 when Mario Williams and Marcell Dareus made the cut.

White received 38 votes behind New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore who was also named to the first-team roster.

Other players from Buffalo receiving votes were center Mitch Morse (2), lineman Jordan Phillips (2), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (2), kick/punt returner Andre Roberts (1,2)

The entire All-Pro list can be found here.