Buffalo Bills to be without Tremaine Edmunds for game against Jets

    • November 12, 2021
    Tremaine Edmunds is out: What This Means for Buffalo Bills

    Experienced backup and part-time starter A.J. Klein will fill in next to Matt Milano.
    Just as the Buffalo Bills are on the verge of getting two key members of their offense — tight end Dawson Knox and right tackle Spencer Brown — back from injuries, they have lost two key members of their defense.

    Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on Friday was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury. This comes a day after the team announced defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was heading for season-ending knee surgery and will be replaced on the roster by practice-squad cornerback Cam Lewis.

    Edmunds has played every defensive snap in six of Buffalo's eight games. including the last four, compiling 55 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded six tackles and an interception that set up a touchdown in a 40-0 shutout over the Houston Texans last month.

    "His leadership, his influence, the continuity piece is real," coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

    Fortunately for the Bills, a more-than-competent veteran is available to take Edmunds' place in A.J. Klein, their rarely used third linebacker who started 11 games last season and proved to be invaluable during the six games Matt Milano missed. Klein had career-highs of 75 tackles and 5.0 sacks last season, his first with the Bills after four years in Carolina, where he first worked with McDermott, and three more in New Orleans.

    Klein and Milano will handle most of the snaps in Buffalo's nickel base defense, with Tyrel Dodson also being counted on, according to McDermott.

    The better news is that Knox and Brown are expected to play barring setbacks from their hand and back injuries, respectively. They missed the previous two games, and their juggernaut offense wasn't nearly the same without them in last week's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    "I've always believed, you know, growing up around Andy Reid, in the value of the tight end position to a quarterback, whether it's down the field and most importantly his security blanket, that ... underneath 10-yards-and-under type of route depth," McDermott said. "So Dawson's very valuable to our offense, very valuable to [QB] Josh [Allen] in a lot of ways.

    "So, that said, we have to be a little bit realistic with ... the fact he hasn't played in a few weeks, it's going to take him some time to get back and probably going a little bit here."

    The Bills likely can afford to work Knox back in slowly, but they're hoping Brown can come back ready to play every offensive snap, as they prefer their offensive linemen to do.

    Also expected back for the Bills this week is nickel corner Taron Johnson, who has cleared the concussion protocol after being forced out of last week's game.

    Running back Zack Moss, who also suffered a concussion in the same game, was a partial practice participant on Thursday and hasn't cleared the protocol yet

    Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

