Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …

DEC 26 TUA OUT AGAIN Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa played poorly in yet another Miami loss on Christmas weekend ... and now he has again been placed in the concussion protocol.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said it wasn't clear when Tagovailoa was injured in the loss to the Packers, but TV replays showed his head hitting the turf at Hard Rock Stadium late in the second quarter ...

McDaniel said it is too early to determine who will start at quarterback for the Dolphins when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 17 next Sunday.

Miami has lost four straight is 8-7, the Pats 7-8, both fighting for their playoff lives. ... both trailing the 12-3 division-title-clinching Bills.

DEC 21 FOUR BILLS TO PRO BOWL Four Bills have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl: Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse will be representing the Bills in the event in Vegas, which under a new format is more about "flag football'' and other skills challenges and no longer about an actual game.