Brandon Beane puts Buffalo Bills' $20 million kicker on notice
Buffalo Bills' kicker Tyler Bass is officially on the hot seat.
Exploring potential replacements amidst Bass's accuracy struggles, the Bills hosted multiple kickers for workouts.
"We do have some kickers. We're gonna work them out this afternoon after practice," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane on Wednesday. "T Bass would be the first to tell you it hasn't gone the way he would like it, and quite frankly, the way we like it."
According to Draft Diamonds, Buffalo looked at four options - Tristan Vizcaino, Lucas Havrisick, Harrison Mevis and Alex McNulty. The Bills proceeded to sign Havrisick to their Practice Squad on Thursday morning. This move creates direct competition for Bass, who missed an extra point and a third-quarter 47-yard field goal attempt against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 14.
"The great thing about Tyler is he, we've had conversations with him, he's very aware. He knows we're working out people, and he understands it's a production business," said Beane.
Bass experienced a slight drop-off in production last year, and it's become ever more noticeable this fall. He has failed on two of his first 20 PATs and has missed field goal attempts in three different games. Some fans still refuse to forgive Bass for the 44-yard dud that was pushed wide right with 1:43 remaining in the Bills' 27-24 divisional round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
"We have to make decisions, what's best for the team. We want nothing more than Tyler to be our guy. We signed him," said Beane.
Bass, a 2020 draft pick, signed a four-year contract extension worth $20.4 million. According to Spotrac, he counts $4.42 million against Buffalo's 2024 salary cap.
"He felt he had really earned the deal that we paid him an off-season ago, but it is a production business. He knows he's got to make those kicks. I think Sean said that. No one's hiding from it," said Beane.
Bass is still the go-to guy for now, but his time may be running out.
"We've got to continue to look and monitor, and if there's a better option that we have to turn to, then, we'll do that," said Beane.
