Watch Bills first-round pick go viral for hyping up every player selected
Fans had to wait for three-and-a-half hours to see who the Buffalo Bills would select in the 2025 NFL draft, but it was worth the wait.
At No. 30 overall, the Bills added Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. He was already a big name after running a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but Hairston became even more likable on Thursday night.
Dressed in arguably the best suit out of every prospect, Hairston was seen hyping up every single player who was selected ahead of him. He enthusiastically shook their hands, and handed out hugs, while showing true excitement for every colleague who just saw their dream come true.
Once he was on the stage, that joy continued to pour out. He was ecstatic to grab the Buffalo jersey with his name on it, and couldn't stop smiling when being interviewed. Hairston was even proud of how well his handshake with Roger Goodell went.
Hairston is more than just a ball of energy. He's a player who recorded six interceptions over the past two seasons. Five of those were in 2023 and included two pick-sixes. He should be able to start across from Christian Benford early in his career, giving the Bills a solid starting duo at cornerback.
