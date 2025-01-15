Watch: NFL Films creates cinematic masterpiece of Allen to Johnson touchdown
If you thought Ty Johnson’s clutch touchdown catch in the AFC wild-card round was impressive, wait until you see it through the lens of NFL Films. The Buffalo Bills’ 31-7 dismantling of the Denver Broncos had plenty of highlight-worthy moments, but Johnson’s sliding touchdown grab on 4th and 1 stands out as a true masterpiece.
With the Bills holding a slim 14-7 lead, Josh Allen and the offense dialed up a gutsy play that epitomized the team’s aggressive, never-settle mentality. With plenty of time in the pocket thanks to an incredible effort from the offensive line, Allen delivered a dart to Ty Johnson.
Johnson made an incredible sliding catch in the end zone, securing the touchdown and putting the Bills up 21-7. The play not only gave Buffalo breathing room but also showcased the trust and chemistry between Allen and his supporting cast
NFL Films took an unforgettable moment and elevated it to legendary status. Their cinematic footage, narrated by the Bills’ play-by-play announcer Chris Brown and CBS announcer Jim Nantz, captures every detail of the play:
RELATED: Watch: Bills QB Josh Allen tells his players at snap to be ready for big play
Every angle, every frame, and every sound brings the play to life in a way that will give you goosebumps. It’s the kind of moment that reminds you why you love football, and why the Bills are such a dangerous playoff team.
With this dominant win over the Broncos in the books, the Bills are moving full steam ahead into the next round of the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens. If Ty Johnson’s touchdown and Josh Allen’s masterclass are any indication, this team is poised for a deep postseason run.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —