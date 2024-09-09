McDermott rules out Bills' All-Pro DB, veteran DE as long-term outlook unknown
The Buffalo Bills will be without their All-Pro nickel cornerback when they visit the Miami Dolphins for Thursday Night Football on September 12.
Veteran Taron Johnson suffered a forearm injury on Buffalo's first defensive possession in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, and Bills' head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out the battle-tested defensive back on the short week.
"He obviously did not return in the game. He'll be ruled out for this week," said McDermott on Monday afternoon in Orchard Park as the team prepares for its divisional opener.
Johnson, who was credited with a tackle in run defense on the first play from scrimmage, left the game after seven snaps and never returned. After Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray connected on a quick hitter on a third-down play from the Bills' 30-yard line, Johnson went down to a knee in apparent pain and eventually walked off the field under his own power.
Johnson was seemingly testing his forearm strength with a trainer on the sidelines before heading into the locker room.
"With Taron, I don't know his timeline on when he'll be back, so we're still doing some further research on that," said McDermott.
McDermott also announced that veteran defensive end Dawuane Smoot will miss a second straight game due to a toe injury that popped up last week.
The injury to Johnson, who was voted as an All-Pro First Team selection in 2023, is especially troubling for a Bills' defense that is already without All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano until at least December.
Johnson, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick, started all 17 regular season games last year. He is the longest-tenured member of a Buffalo secondary that lost decorated safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde this past offseason.
