Bills lost starting QB Josh Allen for one snap due to blue tent evaluation
Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen experienced an injury scare in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans.
Forced out of the pocket on a 3rd-and-8 play, Allen was brought down hard to the turf while releasing a pass attempt. Intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the pass fell incomplete with 6:01 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Bills faced a 20-17 deficit.
Texans' defensive tackle Mario Edwards provided the pressure on Allen, who remained down on the ground for over a minute after the play. Allen, whose head appeared to hit hard on the playing surface, eventually stood up and walked to the sideline under his own power. Seemingly mouthing to others that he was okay, he went to the bench but was subsequently summoned to the blue medical tent.
While the quarterback was being evaluated for a head injury, Buffalo's defense forced a a fumble that Dorian Williams recovered at the Texans' 15-yard line with 4:21 left on the clock.
The Bills were forced to send backup Mitch Trubisky out onto the field for the first down snap. He handed off to James Cook for no gain as Allen came hurrying out of the tent and back into the action. Buffalo's QB1 threw back-to-back incompletions before a 33-yard field goal tied the game.
Allen, who posted a 56.4 quarterback rating, performed poorly throughout much of the 23-20 road loss. He finished 9-of-30 passing for 131 yards and one touchdown.
The 28-year-old Allen has been playing with a left hand injury while wearing a protective glove. He also got shaken up late in the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was a disastrous day for the Bills and their quarterback, but at least they escaped without incurring a significant injury.
