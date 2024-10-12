Bills' Injury Report: James Cook, Khalil Shakir highly questionable for MNF
None of the seven Buffalo Bills who were limited or non-participants at Thursday's practice were upgraded on Friday.
Preparing for a Monday Night Football road battle against the New York Jets, Buffalo held a walk through session, meaning Friday's official participation statuses are estimated.
Starters defensive tackle Ed Oliver, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and running back James Cook all sat out for the second day in a row. Wide receivers Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel both participated in a limited capacity along with defensive tackle Austin Johnson and starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott did not hold a media availability on Friday, but he did make his weekly radio appearance on WGR's Extra Point Show.
"No one will be ruled out today. No updates from yesterday's report, really," said McDermott in an interview with Sal Capaccio. "Since today is a walkthrough, we'll have to see more of what tomorrow looks like.”
After linebacker Terrel Bernard returned in Week 5, Buffalo's defense hopes to get another starter back in the fold with Johnson trending in the right direction.
"He's knocking some rust off. I thought he did some good things in practice. We'll see," said McDermott about the 2023 All-Pro First Team selection, who suffered a forearm injury in Week 2.
RELATED: Bills will 'see how this week looks' for two injured starters on mend
The outlook doesn't seem as positive for Oliver, who missed last week's loss to the Houston Texans and missed practice again.
Cook apparently injured his toe late in the loss to the Texans on October 6. His availability for Monday is seriously in question. Shakir, who missed last week's game due to an ankle injury, is working to get healthy but may need another week.
Saturday's injury report will be telling as McDermott noted during his radio interview.
The Bills (3-2) visit the Jets (2-3) on October 14 at 8:15 pm ET.
Bills' Week 6 Injury Report
RB James Cook (toe) - DNP
DL Ed Oliver (hamstring) - DNP
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) - DNP
WR Mack Hollins (shoulder) - LP
DL Austin Johnson (oblique) - LP
CB Taron Johnson (forearm) - LP
WR Curtis Samuel (toe) - LP
QB Josh Allen (left hand/ankle) - FP
LB Terrel Bernard (pec) - FP
RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) - FP
LS Reid Ferguson (elbow) - FP
DL DaQuan Jones (shoulder) - FP
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) - FP
S Taylor Rapp (concussion) - FP
DL Javon Solomon (hip) - FP
QB Mitch Trubisky (knee) - FP
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —