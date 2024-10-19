Bills' Tyler Bass keeps starting job for at least one more week
Tyler Bass is on notice, but the Buffalo Bills aren't giving up on their former draft pick just yet.
In a message-sending move, the Bills added kicker Lucas Havrisick to their Practice Squad this week. He won't be replacing Bass, however, when Buffalo hosts the Tennessee Titans on October 20.
Eighth-year head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Bass is keeping his job at least one more week.
"Yea, we're going into the game this week with Tyler at kicker," said McDermott.
Bass has been shaky at best since summer practices. He has missed field goals in three of six games thus far and has also failed on two extra points. All three of his field goal misses have come from the 40 to 49 yards range.
The kicking struggles have been magnified after the way last season ended. With his accuracy down slightly in 2023, Bass failed on a 44-yard field goal attempt that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to hang on for a 27-24 in the AFC divisional round playoffs.
Amidst the struggles and criticism, Bass has continued to display professionalism while trying to reclaim the form that earned him a four-year $20.4 million extension prior to last season.
RELATED: Brandon Beane puts Buffalo Bills' $20 million kicker on notice
"He's been a pro. He really has. He's been pro and we've had good communication. We'll see where that takes us," said McDermott.
The time has come for Bass to start producing results.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —