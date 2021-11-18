Bills have limited options with Spencer Brown on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The rookie right tackle has been place on the COVID reserve list, placing his availability for their next two games in jeopardy.

The Buffalo Bills can't seem to catch a break with their shorthanded offensive line.

On Thursday, just four days after right tackle Spencer Brown returned from a two-game injury absence, he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Because the Bills are looking at a short turnaround after hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, they could be without him for their next game too. That will be on Thursday, Nov. 25 at New Orleans.

Brown's vaccination status is not known and will be crucial in determining how fast he can return.

If he’s vaccinated and had a positive test, he’ll be able to return in less than 10 days with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. If unvaccinated with a positive test, it means he will be out for a minimum of 10 days and miss the next two games no matter what.

If vaccinated and on the list because of close contact with someone who tested positive, he can return as soon as he produces negative tests on consecutive days. But if unvaccinated with close contact, he must stay away for a minimum of five days.

Either way, it's highly unlikey Brown will be available for Sunday's game, which also will be played without left guard Jon Feliciano, who is on injured reserve and not eligible to come off the list until after the Colts game.

With both players missing against Jacksonville on Nov. 7, the makeshift line was exposed by the Jaguars, who held the Bills to two field goals in a shocking 9-6 upset.

In that game, right guard Daryl Williams was moved back outside to right tackle, which he used to play; Cody Ford was plugged in at right guard and Ike Boettger at left guard. The alignment proved haphazard for the Bills, who turned the ball over three times and were just 6-for-15 on third down after entering as the highest-scoring team in the league.

Coach Sean McDermott will not be available for comment until Friday, when he will address the situation and perhaps whether the Bills may try a different alignment than the last time both of these players were missing.

Here's who they have in reserve on their active roster: Ford, G Jamil Douglas, C/G Ryan Bates and rookie T Tommy Doyle.

On the practice squad are Joey "Jacob" Capra and Evin Ksiezarczyk, a former University at Buffalo star who most recently spent time on the Washington Football Team's practice squad. Both have been added within the last month and have never appeared in an NFL regular-season game.

The Colts feature a defense that's second in the NFL in takeaways behind the Bills, and the Saints have allowed fewer points per game than all but seven teams, making the timing of this development potentially disastrous.

On a positive note that will be of little concern to the suddenly nervous Bills Mafia, wide receiver Jake Kumerow was taken off the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.