Tre'Davious White Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Shannon Shepherd

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has been named the AFC defensive player of the week, the team announced Wednesday.

The third year defensive star for the Bills is coming off a two interception performance against Pittsburgh in a win that clinched the Bills place in the playoffs. He also had two defended passes and four tackles.

It is the second time White has received the honor this season with the first time coming after a week seven victory in Miami. He is the first Bills player to be named an AFC Player of the Week twice in a season since Mario Williams in 2013. 

It has been an exciting 24-hours for White who was named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday evening for the first time in his career.

