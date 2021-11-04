Bills offensive identity? Whatever it takes

They just want to be able to do whatever it takes to beat a particular opponent.

Throwing the ball to Stefon Diggs, who caught an NFL-high 127 passes last season, is not the primary identity the Buffalo Bills' offense wants to present.

Pounding the ball to their running backs with two tight ends and a fullback up ahead? That's not them, either.

What about designed plays to get mobile quarterback Josh Allen out of the pocket or RPOs that give him the option to change a play even after the snap?

Nope.

The Bills, who lead the NFL in points scored (while also giving up the fewest), want to be known as a team that can do all that and then some, knowing that no defense other than the University of Georgia's can take away everything in today's game.

They believe they have the personnel to take whatever is being given. But they're probably not all the way there yet.

For example, being able to line up and run the ball with a fullback and possibly two tight ends is not something they want to be forced to do more than a few times per game. They just don't have the blocking up front in the run game to score enough that way.

But they do have enough to mix the pass and the run on their way to loosening and eventually exposing any defense.

"I think our identity is just a team that's going to do whatever it takes to win a football game," quarterback Josh Allen said. "If that's 30 times passing, 30 times running, whatever it is, we've got guys that are more than willing to go in there and do their job — receivers that are going in there and getting their noses dirty and blocking linebackers, running backs that are OK stepping up and blocking a linebacker or a safety safety blitzing, guys that care about each other and are willing to do whatever it takes."

We've already seen drastic shifts in which a player may be a crucial component one week and barely involved the next.

Slot receiver Cole Beasley's week-by-week involvement paints a descriptive picture of this dynamic.

Last Sunday, he caught 10 passes for a season-high 110 yards in a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins. The catch total equaled that of his previous three game combined.

In the same game, fellow receiver Emmanuel Sanders was targeted a season-low four times and was held without a catch for the first time since the 2016 season.

But the second half of the season and the playoffs will be the ultimate proving ground as defenses continue to adjust to what the Bills can and perhaps cannot do.

The two games against AFC East rival New England in December will be particularly fascinating if Patriots coach Bill Belichick presents a six- or seven-man shell of defensive backs, as he's been known to do quite successfully over the years, daring the Bills to pound the ball with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss and, of course, Allen, their second leading rusher.

Will the Bills be able to throw into that?

To be determined.

But the Bills are realistic too. They know it's a week-to-week league and the adjustments are series to series.

Said Allen: "We’re not trying to be the best team in the league every Sunday, we’re trying to be the best team on the field that we're on every Sunday."

As far as that goes, they have the best chance to do that every week the rest of the way, according to Las Vegas, which has them at +500 to win it all. Those odds top every team.

As far as that goes, they have the best chance to do that every week the rest of the way, according to Las Vegas, which has them at +500 to win it all. Those odds top every team.