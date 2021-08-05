Isaiah McKenzie the Bills' leading returner for now

His experience gives him the edge for now over Brandon Powell and Marquez Stevenson.

When we at Bills' Central last checked in with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, he was working behind the counter and everywhere else at his newest business enterprise: La Traila Barbecue in Miami Lakes, Fla. That was in early July.

However, once training camp began, McKenzie had to leave the brisket behind to concentrate on his bread and butter, which is his ability to make opponents miss in the open field, particularly during punt and kick returns.

McKenzie enters this year, his fifth in the NFL, with his best chance to be a full-time returner since his rookie season in Denver, where he averaged 8.7 yards on 21 punt returns.

After the Bills picked him up on waivers early the next season, he didn't do enough in the return game to prevent them from acquiring All-Pro Andre Roberts in 2019.

But Roberts is gone now, a salary cap casualty, turning the spotlight back on McKenzie, who on Thursday was confirmed by special teams coordinator Heath Farwell as the frontrunner for the open job.

Fellow wide receivers Brandon Powell and Marquez Stevenson, a rookie out of Houston, also are in the mix.

What the Bills like about McKenzie is that he's done it before at the pro level.

The again, so has Powell.

McKenzie, though, was super against the Miami Dolphins in the final game of the 2020 regular season, taking a punt back 84 yards for a touchdown.

"He had a great return last season," Farwell said. "We've seen him in the past doing it, and there's nothing that shows any different now.

"He's a guy that I have to drag off the field every day after practice. ... He works his butt off, he cares, his mindset is there. He's in the driver's seat."

This position won't be determined for some time, Farwell cautioned. All three have to get the proper amount of chances in practice and preseason games, which are the only vehicles NFL teams truly have to evaluate special teams. Even franchises that feature tackling to the ground in camp don't go live with their return work.

But the battle is worth watching to the end because of the precious few roster spots believed to be available for wide receivers on this year's team.

Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are coming off All-Pro seasons. And the Bills signed veteran Emmanuel Sanders () in the offseason. Those players should be considered locks, unless the Bills believe that Beasley and his misinformed Twitter rants about the perils of the COVID-19 vaccine and his refusal to get it become too much of a distraction.

This story is being updated.

