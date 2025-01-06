Why Josh Allen is the clear MVP favorite, according to top analyst
The MVP race is heating up, and it’s come down to what seems like a two-horse competition: Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
Fans, analysts, and everyone with a Twitter account have weighed in, but the case for Allen as the MVP is not just compelling—it’s overwhelming. ESPN analysts Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith, and Dan Orlovsky were discussing the topic of MVP, Dan Orlovsky shares his take on why Josh Allen is the clear MVP favorite.
Orlovsky breaks it down with some great points on why Allen is the MVP.
1. Historical Efficiency: 3 Points Per Drive
Josh Allen leads a Bills offense that averages 3 points per drive—a mark so elite it ranks among the top five in NFL history. That’s without the benefit of a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver. Think about that. Allen is the engine, the spark, and the GPS of the Bills’ offense. He’s doing it all with his arm, legs, and leadership, proving that his value to the team is unparalleled.
2. A Lone Star Among a Crowded Galaxy
The Bills have just two Pro Bowl starters this year, compared to the Ravens’ nine. Yet, Buffalo still secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC, beating both the AFC and NFC’s No. 1 seeds along the way. That’s a testament to Allen’s ability to elevate everyone around him. His play ensures that Buffalo is always a contender, no matter the supporting cast.
3. A Record-Breaking Season
Allen is rewriting the record books. He’s the first quarterback in NFL history to throw over 40 touchdowns, commit fewer than 8 turnovers, and take fewer than 20 sacks in a season. That’s efficiency, production, and decision-making all rolled into one.
Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson’s turnover numbers are higher, and his ball security has been a talking point all season. Allen, on the other hand, has managed to avoid costly mistakes while maintaining his aggression and playmaking ability.
4. Winning Big Games
Allen’s MVP case isn’t just about numbers; it’s about impact. The Bills have defeated this year’s No. 1 seeds (Kansas City in the AFC and Detroit in the NFC). Allen shines brightest in the biggest moments, proving he’s not just valuable—he’s clutch.
5. Leadership and Value
Dan Orlovsky put it best: MVP isn’t just about stats—it’s about value. Allen embodies that value as the centerpiece of Buffalo’s success. He’s not just a quarterback; he’s the leader who has turned the Bills into perennial contenders. Orlovsky rightly argued, “If it’s just about numbers, let computers decide the MVP. But if it’s about evaluating value, Josh Allen is off the charts.”
Josh Allen is the MVP because he embodies what the award is about: value, leadership, and game-changing ability. He’s breaking records, elevating his team, and delivering in the clutch. Lamar Jackson is a fantastic player, but this year belongs to Allen.