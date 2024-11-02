Khalil Shakir sees Bills rookie's growth 'heading the right direction'
Keon Coleman has been about as productive as can be expected from a rookie wide receiver in the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills' top 2024 draft pick is averaging 18.9 yards per reception and has scored touchdowns in three different games. Coleman, the No. 33 overall selection this past April, has earned a significant volume of reps thus far. He's made seven starts and has been on field for 68 percent of the offense's snaps.
In comparison to the highly-touted fellow rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Coleman has 15 fewer yards on 16 fewer targets through eight weeks.
"His mindset, just the way he handles his business. Forming into a true professional," said wide receiver Khalil Shakir as the Bills prepare to host the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.
Shakir, a 2022 fifth-round pick, has emerged as a WR1 type in the absence of Stefon Diggs. After being used sparingly as a rookie, Shakir came of age in 2023. He out-performed Diggs down the stretch and solidified his standing by making touchdown catches in both playoff games.
While working to establish himself as a leader amongst the receiving corps, Shakir has noticed Coleman's dedication to the process.
"He's been somebody that, ever since he got here, been heading the right direction. Just making sure that he handles his business right every single day. Being here early. Getting prepared. Staying and getting work in after practice. He's truly forming into a professional, so I'm proud of him," said Shakir.
Coleman has also shown his commitment to blocking the in run game. The rookie made two noticeable blocks in Week 9, including when he finished a play by driving an opponent into the bench area.
"Wide receivers, blocking in the run game is huge for us. It's part of our identity," said Shakir.
It's an identity that Coleman has quickly adopted.
