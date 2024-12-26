One commentator's unique prediction on Bills' Super Bowl chances
Some commentators on television are not completely sold on the Buffalo Bills being Super Bowl contenders despite having the second best record in the AFC.
On Wednesday, Fox's "First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard gave his brutally honest thoughts on where the Bills stand in the playoff picture. Broussard went as far as to say he would be surprised if they make the Super Bowl as it is all on Josh Allen to carry the team.
"Defensively, they have had injuries in the secondary. Alright, Rasul Douglas, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin. Assuming those guys will be back that will help a lot. But I'm not going to say they are a contender. I’ll be fairly stunned if they get to the Super Bowl. They’re at a severe talent deficit to a lot of the other contenders. And Josh has to be Superman. It's one thing to be Superman in the regular season when you're playing some inferior teams. To do that four times in the playoffs against really good teams, he's going to have to be Superman every week for them to win so I think they have some challenges."
While Allen is having an MVP-caliber season, the sentiment that he has to be "Superman" isn't 100% accurate. The offense runs on the "everyone eats" mentality for the passing game as all receivers and tight ends get touches. Allen plays a role in the running game, but his running backs have done more than most teams' backfields this season.
James Cook is the catalyst at running back as he is 15th in the league in rushing yards with 928 and is tied as the NFL's leader in rushing touchdowns with 14. Cook and Ty Johnson have been weapons in the passing game with each having between 250 to 280 receiving yards and five combined catching scores.
The defense has dealt with their problems in yardage allowed in the passing and running games as well as injuries, but they have a nose for getting the ball. Buffalo's defense is fourth in the NFL in forced fumbles with 19 and tied for first with 14 fumble recoveries. They are also tied for seventh in interceptions with 14.
What has made the Bills different from previous versions of this team was there isn't one individual that is relied on to win games outside of the quarterback position. Allen will always be the most important piece to the game, but he and the team have proven that they don't need a Stefon Diggs-type star to play well. 12-3 doesn't happen to teams with a "lack of talent".