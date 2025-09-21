4 teams Buffalo Bills fans should be rooting for on a stress-free NFL Sunday
Ahhh. The feeling of a stress-free NFL Sunday for Buffalo Bills fans.
With the Bills already having wrapped up a 31-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, Buffalo and its fans will enjoy a well-earned weekend respite before kicking things back into high gear to begin Week 4, when the Bills will meet the New Orleans Saints.
The lone question for Buffalo fans to answer this NFL Sunday: Where should their rooting interests lie in the other 15 Week 3 contests set to take place over the next two days?
Each week, @UberHansen on X answers that question through a post to his Substack page, which was the inspiration for this article. With Bills fans locked in to games around the league on Sunday and Monday, let’s dive into a few key matchups they should be watching most intently.
Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) @ New York Giants (0-2)
Rooting interest: Giants
The Chiefs have started the season 0-2 for the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team’s starting quarterback, and hope to rebound against former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and the winless New York Giants.
Russell Wilson had a big game in Week 2, completing 30 of 41 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns in a heartbreaking 40-37 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs allowed Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to throw for over 300 yards in Week 1. If the Giants (+5.5, per FanDuel) hope to pull off the upset in this one, they will have to rely on Wilson and No. 1 wide receiver Malik Nabers to have another big game.
On the Chiefs’ side, Mahomes passed for just 173 yards and also threw an interception during a Week 2 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants’ defense has been atrocious thus far in 2025, allowing over 430 yards of total offense in each of its first two matchups.
This has the makings of a “get-right game” for Kansas City, but Bills fans should be rooting like hell for the Giants to stun last year’s AFC Champion. The last thing Buffalo needs in its quest for the conference’s No. 1 seed is for the vaunted Chiefs to return to form.
Detroit Lions (1-1) @ Baltimore Ravens (1-1)
Rooting interest: Lions
The Bills stormed back to stun the Ravens in Week 1, seizing immediate control within the AFC Conference standings while earning a potential tiebreaker over their conference foe. While the Bills can’t lose any ground while dormant on Sunday, it would be a boon for Buffalo if it can go two games up on Baltimore coming out of Sunday’s action.
In Week 1, Detroit seemingly took a step back from the level at which it performed the past two seasons, falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-13 in a game where the Lions’ offense managed just 246 yards of total offense. But in Week 2, QB Jared Goff and the Detroit attack bounced back with a 511-yard effort during a 52-21 victory over the Chicago Bears.
On the other side of the ball, Baltimore’s defense looked strong in Week 2 after a shoddy performance against the Bills to open the season. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens turned Cleveland over twice en route to limiting it to 17 points.
This should be an intriguing game to watch, with Bills fans pulling hard for the Lions, who are 5.5-point underdogs this week against Baltimore.
Indianapolis Colts (2-0) @ Tennessee Titans (0-2)
Rooting interest: Titans
The Colts have been the most surprising team to start the NFL season, earning two consecutive wins while throttling teams with an explosive offense, powered by former Giants cast-off Daniel Jones. There aren’t many who took Indianapolis seriously as a Super Bowl contender entering the season. But the Colts have forced their way into the conversation early in the year.
Jones is completing 71.4% of his passes through two weeks and has yet to turn the ball over. Meanwhile, running back Jonathan Taylor has been equally effective, averaging 5.5 yards per rushing attempt. Defensively, the Colts have created four takeaways through two games. Everything has been clicking in Indy.
Conversely, the Titans have been one of the worst teams in the league through two weeks, allowing the fourth most rushing yards per game (150) defensively, while their offense has averaged the fewest total yards in the entire NFL at 192.5 per contest. Rookie QB Cam Ward has displayed some promise, and that may be Tennessee’s only hope in this game, which the Titans enter as a 7.5-point underdog.
Buffalo and Indianapolis are two of four 2-0 teams in the AFC, and it would mean a lot for the Bills if somehow the Titans can shock the world.
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) @ New England Patriots (1-1)
Rooting interest: Patriots
The Patriots represent the Bills’ top competition within the AFC East, but have not quite yet risen to the level of a true contender. And while the Steelers have yet to vault themselves into the conversation as a team that can compete for a conference championship, Pittsburgh has enough talent on both sides of the ball to present a potential challenge for Buffalo when the two teams meet in Week 13. And if the Steelers are still within striking distance in the AFC standings, that late-season matchup could be a bit tricky for the Bills.
New England began the season with a disappointing loss at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, but bounced back in Week 2 with a 33-27 win over the Dolphins. Maye performed exceptionally well during that Week 2 matchup with Miami, completing 82.6% of his passes and adding three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers was on fire during a Week 1 win over the Jets, but took a step back in Week 2, throwing a couple of interceptions.
Which team gets more out of their quarterback on Sunday will likely win this game. And it would be smart of Buffalo fans to hold their nose while rooting for Maye and the Patriots, a team that poses little threat to the Bills' playoff chances, to get the better of that matchup. Pittsburgh presents a more significant threat within the conference and could be a sneaky team down the stretch of the regular season.
