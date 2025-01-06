Bills Central

Stats show bad news coming for Broncos in playoff game vs Bills

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has a good track record in a certain facet of the game. One stat tells the story about what he's been able to do.

Kevin Massare

Bills coach Sean McDermott
Bills coach Sean McDermott / AP Photos
Sean McDermott has been a successful coach for the Bills in his first 8 seasons. He has made the playoffs in 7 out of 8 seasons. However, there is maybe even one more impressive stat that is not talked about enough.

McDermott is 9-4 in games against rookie quarterbacks (in the regular season) and has gotten them to commit 17 interceptions against just 7 touchdowns in those games.

Furthermore, McDermott is 2-0 in the playoffs holding rookie passers to 3 TDs and 4 Ints. The Bills beat Mac Jones in 2021 and Skylar Thompson in 2022.

Skylar Thompson, Dolphins, Bills
Thompson against the Bills / Yahoo Sports

The losses are even more impressive for McDermott. The first was in 2018 against Sam Darnold, where he only had 170 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT. The next was a 9-6 game against Trevor Lawrence, in a week where the offense fell asleep. The third was against Mac Jones in a wind game in which he only attempted 2 passes. The final was the last regular season game against the Patriots in which Drake Maye and Joe Milton beat the third-string Bills defense.

Bills, patriots, mac jones
Mac Jones against the Bills in the wind / CBS Sports

Maye, just two weeks ago, is the only player to score more than 1 passing TD (in the regular season). He had two in that game while throwing for 270 yards. Mac Jones in the playoffs did have two as well.

McDermott's rookie QB list is surprising:

2018 Darnold (L)
2019 Haskins (W)
2019 Hodges (W)
2020 Herbert (W)
2020 Tagovailoa (W)
2021 Mills (W)
2021 Lawrence (L)
2021 Jones (L)
2021 Jones (W)
2021 Wilson (W)
2021 Jones (W) - Playoffs
2022 Pickett (W)
2022: Thompson (W) - Playoffs
2024 Maye (W)
2024 Maye/Milton (L)

The Bills will face off with another rookie QB in Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, on Sunday at 1 PM. It will be the third time in four seasons the Bills will face a rookie QB in the wild-card round.

Kevin Massare
KEVIN MASSARE

Kevin has spent over a decade covering, writing, and podcasting about the Bills. He has experience working with multiple networks and has a deep-rooted history within the Bills community. His opinion-based commentary is accompanied by a data and analytics-based approach. You can commonly find him talking about playoff scenarios and playoff seeding projections.