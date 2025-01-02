Bills Central

The Bills are going all out to break this NFL record

The Buffalo Bills seem very serious about breaking one team specific record

Kevin Massare

Josh Allen celebrates with his team
Josh Allen celebrates with his team / Derek Gee I Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills are going all out for a very new statistic that shows just how important the team is. At the current moment, the Bills are tied with 13 different players scoring a receiving touchdown. That means that one more touchdown by a player who has yet to catch one will give the Bills the NFL record with 14 different players.

Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Amari Cooper, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, Tyrell Shavers, James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, and Quintin Morris have caught touchdowns so far for the Bills.

Buffalo Bills, Keon Coleman, Josh Allen
Keon Coleman celebrates with Josh Allen / AP Photo/Steven Senne

The team could use a few different players to break this NFL record. One might be to call up Frank Gore Jr. and have Mitchell Trubisky hit him on a quick flat pass toward the goal line. They can also use Reggie Gilliam down here as well. Making those two the most likely options.

Another option would be to use their tackle eligible 6th offensive lineman, Alec Anderson (or a different OL player) down in the red zone.

Bills, Alec Anderson
Alex Anderson getting ready on the bench / AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File

The final option would be to call up KJ Hamler from the practice squad, who still has two elevations remaining. Jalen Virgil (max of 3 elevations used) and Zach Davidson, have used their maximum elevations and it's not very likely the Bills will make a roster move for either.

Bills, KJ Hamler
KJ Hamler dives into the endzone / Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

No matter what, it does seem the Bills will break this team record with one of the remaining options.

Kevin Massare
KEVIN MASSARE

Kevin has spent over a decade covering, writing, and podcasting about the Bills. He has experience working with multiple networks and has a deep-rooted history within the Bills community. His opinion-based commentary is accompanied by a data and analytics-based approach. You can commonly find him talking about playoff scenarios and playoff seeding projections.