The Bills should be receiving two extra 2025 NFL draft picks
The Buffalo Bills are looking at two additional draft choices for this upcoming NFL draft in April. The team already had an extra second-round draft choice from Minnesota (through Houston) for the Stefon Diggs trade.
They will have a first, two seconds, two fourths and three sixths.
However, according to Over the Cap, The Bills will now receive two extra 5th-round picks. This is because they lost Leonard Floyd and Gabe Davis. The compensatory formula awards teams with extra draft picks for not only net players lost in free agency but also how much each of those players has earned with their new teams.
The Bills will now end with 10 draft choices in the draft, including multiple picks in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th. This will be more than enough for Brandon Beane to hit some gems, as he always does on day 3 of the draft. Look no further than Bills stud CB, Christan Benford. Beane will be happy with his draft haul come May, thanks to his ability to think about the future of the team.