Fearless Taylor Rapp's three hits propel Bills to primetime win over Jets
Despite coming off a concussion, Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp wasn't afraid to lower the boom on the New York Jets' receivers.
The veteran defensive back, who was wearing a guardian cap as a precaution stemming from his recent head injury, accounted for three momentum-shifting moments in the Bills' 23-20 primetime road win. Two of the plays saved touchdowns and one prevented the Jets from moving the chains late in the game.
In addition to stopping running back Breece Hall short of the end zone, Rapp made two monster pass breakups — the results of clean, hard hits that separated the targeted receiver from the ball.
“You just do your technique, and when the plays come, you're in position for the plays, and you make the plays. I guess, today, just taking advantage of the opportunities, for sure," said Rapp in a postgame media scrum.
It started midway through the third quarter with the visiting Bills holding a 20-17 lead. Hall raced upfield on a toss play to the left, seemingly destined for pay dirt until Rapp chased down the Jets' running back from the middle of the field. Cutting Hall off inside the 5-yard line, Rapp tackled the ball carrier out of bounds at the 3. The Bills' goal line defense took advantage of Rapp's effort, forcing the Jets to settle for a 22-yard field goal that tied the game.
On New York's ensuing possession, Rapp struck again in the red zone. This time, it was in pass defense on a 3rd-and-12 from Buffalo's 14. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired a perfect touchdown Garrett Wilson over the middle into the end zone, but the receiver was unable to complete the catch thanks to a crushing blow from Rapp. Wilson was shaken up by the collision but escaped without injury.
“I just got a good break on the ball," said Rapp. "Read A-Rod, and just got a good break on the ball, and I was able to dislodge it.”
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers notices key personnel changes to Bills' defensive secondary
With the Jets on the move, facing a 23-20 deficit, Rapp delivered again in pass defense. On a 2nd-and-16 from his own 40, Rodgers hit tight end Jeremy Ruckert with a strike over the middle. Rapp tracked it perfectly and his hit jarred the ball loose right at the first down marker with 2:01 left in the game. Bills' nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who had missed time due to a forearm injury, intercepted Rodgers on the next snap to all but seal the victory.
“We missed them last week. Good to have them both back. They made some big plays for us," said Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott.
Rapp finished the game with eight tackles and three passes defensed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —