Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Browns Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos get an extra day to prepare for the Cleveland Browns. Monday Night Football will feature this ancient AFC rivalry for a national audience.
Bo Nix gets the limelight at the perfect time, as his ascendence continues. But the Browns are no pushover, despite their 3-8 record. They're 2-2 with their newish starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, and Myles Garrett can ruin a game at any point.
How will this one shake out for the 7-5 Broncos? Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how our staff foresees this one shaking out.
Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) 10-2: The Browns helped salvage a lost season by vanquishing the long-time tormentor, Pittsburgh. Every ounce of emotional energy needed to pull an upset of that magnitude was spent in Cleveland. Pulling that off in back-to-back weeks is hard enough, let alone on the road in front of a raucous home Broncos crowd. The Broncos offense is rounding into form while the defense has remained dominant since September. The better team wins.
Pick: Broncos 30, Browns 16
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 9-3: The Broncos are riding a two-game winning streak and Nix is the three-peat rookie of the week. Can the Broncos keep it up against an erratic Browns team who only have three wins this season but two of which were over Baltimore and Pittsburgh? The Broncos will need to figure out how to beat man coverage while taking advantage of when Winston puts the ball in harm's way. Something in my gut tells me this is a game Denver lets slip away in a non-must win game.
Pick: Browns 23, Broncos 20
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 9-3: The Browns have struggled but have upset several playoff contenders this season. Winston, however, is prone to mistakes and, while the Browns defense has Garrett and Denzel Ward, it's vulnerable in plenty of ways. This should be a close game but I expect the Broncos to pull it out and remain in the playoff hunt.
Pick: Broncos 24, Browns 17
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 8-4: A win on MNF will almost ensure a playoff spot for the Broncos. The lights of primetime will be a test for this young team but so far, the Broncos have been passing the tests with flying colors. Being on their home field will give the Broncos an advantage as they finally rev up their running game and beat the visiting Browns.
Pick: Broncos 27, Browns 17
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 8-4: The Browns starting Winston has reinvigorated their offense, and they will want to put on a show in prime-time. Jerry Jeudy has shown more consistent flashes and seems to be showing signs of improvement and putting it together, while the Browns defense is stout. In short, the Broncos will have their work cut out for them and they need to play to their best in this one. Fortunately, the Broncos should be motivated to play a clean game, and with a lot of playoff implication on the line, they play a clean game in all phases to secure the win.
Pick: Broncos 31, Browns 17
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 8-4: What should be a victory against a lesser foe has me a bit conflicted. I worry about the trap game element. I worry about Nix’s back injury. This is a contest that can really solidify Denver’s playoff odds — and it might not be the sexiest performance you’ve ever seen. But I’ll give Sean Payton and company the benefit of the doubt that they’ll pull it out in crunch time.
Pick: Broncos 20, Browns 17
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 8-4: The Broncos have a chance to shine in primetime against a tough Cleveland team that can't seem to get in the win column consistently. Nix has to watch out for Garrett, who's an absolute game-wrecker along with Ward. In the end, Winston won't be able to get anything going especially with Broncos Country bearing down on him resulting in Denver inching closer to the playoffs.
Pick: Broncos 23, Browns 16
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 7-5: This doesn't quite have the gravitas of Broncos-Browns of yesteryear, nevertheless, this one matters to Denver's playoff hopes. Get caught in the ropes by a pretty talented Browns team and down the Broncos might go. Thankfully, the Broncos have their guard up and come out punching with Nix throwing for three scores in a workmanlike win.
Pick: Broncos 28, Browns 17
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 7-5: Riding high after their sweep of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos now face a Browns team that is better than what its record indicates. The Broncos will do enough to slow down Nick Chubb and Jerry Jeudy, while forcing turnovers from Winston. On offense, the Broncos will have a plan to prevent a Garrett takeover. The home team wins a close one in the end.
Pick: Broncos 24, Browns 21
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 7-5: The Browns offensive line is not playing very well this season, and they've allowed the second-most sacks through 12 weeks. Denver has a big chance to get its pass rush going and force Winston into some mistakes. Offensively, Denver has to find similar work in the ground game that it had last year against the Browns, where it ran pulling guards into Garrett to neutralize him. It's gonna be close, but ultimately Denver prevails.
Pick: Broncos 20, Browns 17
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 7-5: The fact that Payton's Broncos handled the Browns last year gives me even more confidence in picking the home team to win this year. Payton and Vance Joseph did a great job game-planning last year, and as we've heard from the head coach, this year's squad... well, there's just something different about it. This isn't the game where Nix's momentum gets interrupted. Expect another impressive showing from the rookie quarterback, even with a bit a back tweak lingering.
Pick: Broncos 24, Browns 18
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 6-6: Expect a slow start from the Broncos before finding their rhythm. Cleveland’s seventh-ranked defense may keep things close early, but Denver’s elite defense and special teams will dominate the second half. The Broncos should pull away late for a decisive two-touchdown victory.
Pick: Broncos 28, Browns 14
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 6-6: The Broncos gameplan to block Maxx Crosby spelled success for Nix and Payton will likely implement a similar plan against Garrett. Winston’s fairytale comeback will get dashed by an intelligent and physical Denver defense that’ll yield two turnovers. Payton’s team wins a critical home-game on MNF keeping playoff hopes in sight!
Pick: Broncos 27, Browns 16
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 6-6: Miami losing on Thanksgiving night has given the Broncos a huge opportunity to really separate themselves for the final playoff spot. Cleveland has been playing well lately and are looking better than its record, but the Broncos come out motivated and ready to go. The defense forces a couple of turnovers and Nix accounts for three touchdowns in this one with two passing and one running to secure the final victory.
Pick: Broncos 27, Browns 13
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 6-6: The Broncos continue their push for the playoffs but will face a tough Browns defense. The Browns offense? Not so much. The Browns are a weird team this year with how their season gas gone, picking up wins against Pittsburgh and Baltimore while being blown out by a bad Dallas and New Orleans team. As the Broncos get ready for their bye week by handling business at home on MNF to move even closer to clinching a playoff spot.
Pick: Broncos 38, Browns 16
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 4-8: Don't let the Browns' record fool youthough asthey have notable victories over the Ravens and the Steelers. Look for Nix to be up for the challenge, as he aims to build off of last week's impressive performance of 273 yards and two touchdowns as he strives to keep the Broncos firmly in playoff contention.
Pick: Broncos 27, Browns 20
