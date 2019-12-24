10 Prospects for Broncos to Watch at Senior Bowl

There is just about a month left until the 2020 Senior Bowl. This year, the rosters are extremely stacked.

The Denver Broncos have drafted six players from the Senior Bowl. Well, five before acquiring Duke Dawson via trade prior to the start of this season.

The Senior Bowl is a huge part of the pre-draft evaluation for prospects. Teams get to see what improvements they can make under the direction of NFL coaches over the week leading up to the game. There are prospects each year who really help their stock in Mobile, AL.

With how talented the rosters look this year, there are some prospects who are really worth keeping an eye on. In the video above, I highlighted the five players on the defensive side of the ball for Denver to monitor, but first, let’s look at five on the offensive side of the ball.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR | Arizona State: He has good speed, and can really attack the deep post or corner route, but his underneath route running is a work in progress. This is a deep receiver class, so it will be hard to really boost his stock, but taking to coaching on his routes and showing improvements, will provide some help.

Harrison Bryant, TE | Florida Atlantic: An athletic receiving tight end. He is a little undersized and it really shows up as a blocker. His technique as a blocker also needs work, that will be a focal point of his week at the Senior Bowl.

Matt Peart, OT | Connecticut: He's a tall tackle prospect that has very light and nimble feet. His technique needs a lot of work for the NFL level, and he just can’t win with his length. How quickly can he pick up technical coaching from NFL coaches? The Senior Bowl will answer that.

Josh Jones, OT | Houston: is a very athletic, but raw, tackle. There is a good base for NFL coaches to work with, but the Senior Bowl is going to be a test as to how coachable he is, and how quickly he can pick it up. If he shows up, and shows well, he could rise to an early day two pick.

John Simpson, IOL | Clemson: The interior offensive lineman from Clemson makes a lot of sense for the scheme the Broncos are running under OC Rich Scangarello and O-Line Coach Mike Munchak.

Don't forget to hit the video above for the five defensive seniors for the Broncos to watch in Mobile next month.

