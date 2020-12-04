5 First-Round Offensive Prospects to Fit Broncos in 2021 Draft

The Denver Broncos still have five games left to play, but the team's scouting department has been hard at work on the 2021 NFL draft class. With all the issues the Broncos have had on offense, they could look hard at offensive players in the draft, much like they have the last couple of years.

Denver knows that based on the AFC West, it will need a top offense if it really wants a chance to compete. There is still a lot of time between now and the NFL draft, which can dramatically change how the Broncos approach it.

This team potentially has some big holes on offense to fill, depending on how Drew Lock finishes the 2020 season. There are multiple factors that could alter how the Broncos approach the draft.

Other factors could be how certain players perform over the rest of the season, like Graham Glasgow or Melvin Gordon, or other pending free agents (restricted or unrestricted) like Tim Patrick and Phillip Lindsay.

There just is so much right now that it makes it hard to really pin down just where the Broncos could be looking at in the draft. Obviously, some positions make more sense than others.

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Even with Garett Bolles getting locked own on a four-year, $68 million deal, the Broncos could still draft an offensive tackle early, considering the unreliability of Ja'Wuan James. There are five offensive prospects that would make a lot of sense for the Broncos in the first round, if the focus is going to remain on that side of the ball.

They are:

Penei Sewell | OT | Oregon

Pat Freiermuth | TE | Penn State

Dillon Radunz | OT | North Dakota State

Christian Darisaw | OT | Virginia Tech

Zach Wilson | QB | BYU

In the video above, I break down each prospect and why they make sense for the Broncos, as well as the varying degrees of interest they're likely to draw. Just keep in mind, a lot can still change between now and next April.

RELATED: 5 First-Round Defensive Prospects to Fit Broncos in 2021 Draft

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.