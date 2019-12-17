Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

5 Interior OL in 2020 Draft Who Fit the Broncos' Offensive Needs

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos need help on the offensive line. It's a unit that hasn’t been properly addressed for a few years. 

This coming offseason is going to be a good time for the Broncos to address their O-line issues, especially on the interior.

Ronald Leary is likely in his final games as a Bronco, and Connor McGovern is poised to be a free agent. The Broncos do want McGovern back, but it is all going to come down to cost. 

So, with Dalton Risner being the only for-sure future pieces, the Broncos may be looking at finding two new interior offensive linemen.

There are two ways the Broncos can go about fixing their offensive line. Denver can go after some big names in free agency, like Brandon Scherff (if Washington lets him go), or they can go after interior O-line in the draft. If the Broncos want to stay cheap on the O-line, for now, a cost-controlled rookie would be the obvious answer.

However, is it the right answer? Scherff is highly regarded as a top guard in the NFL, even though he's had a down year this season. Scherff isn’t the only option in free agency, as Quinton Spain is having a good year and Ereck Flowers is showing much better as a guard than he ever did as a tackle. With any of these three, there won’t be the learning curve a rookie brings to the table.

Outside of those names, though, there isn’t much out there but the NFL draft is replete with good interior offensive linemen, and it has good depth as well. These prospects are cost-controlled, but the Broncos will have to develop them. 

What route will the Broncos go? It's hard to say, but if Scherff does hit the open market, the Broncos need to be in on him, and follow it up by drafting an interior offensive lineman to help out their depth as well. 

In the video above, I lay out a few IOL prospects the Broncos could target in the 2020 draft. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
smilinassassin
smilinassassin

It appears Denver has valued interior O-line in the last couple drafts, usually in the late first/early second range. They tried to trade back up for Hernandez and were unsuccessful, just as they did last year for Risner before he fell to them.

They can’t keep Wilkinson at right tackle, he’s a gaurd. With that being said, will their intentions to move him back to gaurd sway them from taking a gaurd in FA or on day 1-2 of the draft?

