5 Sleeper LBs in 2020 Draft Who Fit the Broncos' Defensive Needs

There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos are getting good play from Alexander Johnson and Todd Davis, but there are still concerns with the linebacker position. Those concerns make linebacker a need for the Broncos, which has to be addressed this upcoming offseason.

Davis has one more year left on his contract, the team's depth at linebacker is lackluster, and the Broncos lack a true cover linebacker, which becomes starkly apparent against teams like Kansas City. If Denver can find a linebacker in the 2020 draft that has coverage ability, it can serve as depth next season as the team develops the player to eventually take over for Davis in 2021. That would be ideal.

This coming linebacker class isn’t great by any means, but there's some good talent at the position that can be found. Some of these prospects are sleepers, but not all of them. There are a couple of players who suffered an injury during the 2019 college football season and may fall as a result.

What happens next for the Broncos and Drew Lock? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Dylan Moses of Alabama and Markus Bailey of Purdue were both poised to have solid a solid season and help their draft stock, but they ended up getting hurt, which makes their respective medicals a big part of their pre-draft evaluation.

There is sleeper talent like Dele Harding, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Willie Gay, and Justin Strnad. However, these guys shouldn’t be sleepers and some of them are rising up boards as more and more people watch their film.

While it isn’t a loaded class, Denver can find the talent if they look for it. In the video above, I talk about five linebackers out of a group that could potentially help the Broncos and be that piece at that the defense needs going forward.

Let me know in the comments who you like for Denver.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.