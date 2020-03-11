Laramie, Wyo — The Denver Broncos and 21 other NFL teams sent scouts to the University of Wyoming campus to observe prospects that hope to have their name called during the 2020 NFL Draft. While many scouts attended the event to see nationally recognized linebacker Logan Wilson, his teammate, Tyler Hall, showed teams and analysts that he deserves significant draft consideration.

Hall is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior that played cornerback and return specialist for the Cowboys. In 2019, he earned Honorable Mention for the All-Mountain Western Conference and played in 36 games for the Cowboys.

As a senior he recorded 37 tackles, one interception, eight passes defended and one forced fumble. Throughout his career at Wyoming, Hall logged 108 total tackles, four interceptions, 20 passes defended, four forced fumbles and one interception. Among active FBS players last season, he led the nation in kickoff return average (31.7 yards/return) and scored three touchdowns.

Scouts immediately took note of Hall’s agility and quickness. During the 40-yard dash, he ran a lightning-quick 4.38 seconds, which caused an audible reaction of excitement from scouts. He also had an impressive vertical jump (38 inches) and showed scouts a balanced backpedal and rapid hip transition during deep routes. Teams that spoke with Hall include the Broncos, Chargers, Colts, and Ravens.

I caught up with Hall at the Wyoming pro day on Tuesday, and asked him what his biggest improvement was between finishing his college career and now at the pro day.

“On the field, dissecting teams and watching a little bit more film," Hall said. "I didn’t do that in the beginning of my years, because I just relied on my talents. I want to become an overall better football player. That’s one thing I wanted to be better at, watching film.”

Former Cowboy and current Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard visited his former teammates during their workouts. Last year, Wingard attended the Denver Broncos' local pro cay, supporting the fact that Wyoming football produces NFL players.

I asked Hall if Wingard has given him any advice on the pre-draft process “Andrew is a hell of player, and hell of a leader," Hall said. "I talked to him throughout my season. He reached out to me to tell me that he’s watching me and to keep on going. Getting that for motivation from Andrew and knowing I can call him anytime makes me want to be better.”

The Broncos could be in the market for a return specialist to bolster the special teams unit this season. While Diontae Spencer was a Pro-Bowl alternate last season, Denver needs assistance at the slot cornerback position. Hall has the potential to assist the Broncos immediately in both special teams and multiple defensive packages (nickel and dime).

Keep an eye on this intriguing prospect, because the Broncos are.

