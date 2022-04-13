Finding Broncos: Jack Jones | CB | Arizona State

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 171 pounds

171 pounds Arms: 30-3/4 inches

30-3/4 inches Hands: 8-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds

Stats

Pros

Has a nose for the ball picking off ten passes and 21 broken-up passes.

Has some receiver-like movement when working in coverage.

Transition skills are good, and he doesn't slow with his breaks.

Does well playing the receiver.

Smooth and fluid hips to change direction with ease.

Moves exceptionally well laterally to hang with the receiver through their breaks.

He knows how to crowd the receiver through their routes.

He stays tight to the receiver and plays their chest.

Has plenty of twitch.

Hard worker on and off the field.

Doesn't stop fighting through the rep.

Works hard against the run and plays physically.

Plenty of grit and swagger in his game.

Can contribute to special teams.

Plays much bigger than he is.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

His size is well below standards for the NFL.

He needs to chill with his footwork.

Can't get off blocks on the outside against the run.

He is at a disadvantage when attacking the high point.

He is delayed in response to throws out of zone.

Limited to a nickel-only corner.

His technique is messy and inconsistent.

Plays with no bend.

He struggles to take receivers deeper downfield.

Boom or bust cover corner with 17 allowed touchdowns.

Has to cut out the freelancing in the NFL.

He has character concerns he has to answer for.

He will take more risks than he should.

Overview

Jack Jones is a small and skinny nickel-only prospect that plays bigger than he is. As a result, teams will have to be cautious with how he matches up with receivers in the NFL and may be a defensive back that is a matchup piece depending on who they're playing. If they're playing a team that employs smaller receivers or less physical receivers, Jones could be in line for a significant role.

There is enough with Jones on special teams to live with that kind of defense specialist. It will take time with Jones as you have to essentially rebuild him from the ground up to cut out his freelancing and teach him to take more calculated risks. Jones is projected as a mid-day three pick, and at that point, he could be worth the risk, depending on how things check out with his character.

Fit with Broncos

If the Broncos are still looking for defensive back help later in the draft, Jack Jones could be a reasonable risk to take for them. While there are a lot of concerns with his game, he has solid versatility and could help them on special teams. Even though he is undersized, Jones plays a physical game, which is something the Broncos look for.

With how the defensive back room looks for the Broncos, Jones is an added fit for them. He wouldn't have to start immediately and can help out on special teams while the coaching staff develops him. While he should be in a zone scheme, it could be a double-edged sword with the risks that he takes.

Grade: Late Round 4

Where he Goes: Late Round 5/Easrly Round 6

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!