The Broncos have bodies at cornerback but the talent/depth is lacking. What does the 2022 NFL draft have on tap?

While the Denver Broncos looked strong at cornerback entering the season, the position quickly took a turn for the worse. Denver's two significant free-agent additions — Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller — didn't meet expectations despite all the hype surrounding their signings.

Darby got hurt at the end of Week 1, missed time, and has underperformed since returning while Fuller played bad enough to get himself benched. The only good news was that Bryce Callahan started the season strong, though he has since faltered some and was just put on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 8.

Patrick Surtain II was showing progress towards his ceiling. Beyond the first-round rookie, it's been a rough go the last few weeks at the position for Denver, and it's looking like one of the more prominent areas of concern moving forward. On top of the performance and injury issues, both Fuller and Callahan are free agents after this season.

The good news is, the 2022 NFL draft boasts a strong cornerback class, and the Broncos could be in a position to take one of the top prospects in hopes of forming an outstanding duo with Surtain going forward. There is plenty of talent at the top of the class, with four corners punching for top-15 status, and the depth is strong.

But, of course, there are a lot of variables still at play, with plenty of season left to play in the college football seasons, as well as the NFL. Who are the top corners to interest the Broncos? Let's cover six.

Derek Stingley, Jr. | LSU

Stingley is a press-man corner with great technique when pressing at the line. His movement is smooth and fluid in transition, and he can stick to the hip of his assignment. He can be dangerous to target because his ball skills are outstanding, and he is consistently a physical presence at the catch point, disrupting the catch rhythm.

There will need to be improvements from Stingley when handing quicker receivers who can fend off his press only to attack inside quickly. His tackling technique is lackluster, leading to missed shots, though he is willing to get in there to make the play. When working in zone, his awareness is off, and he seems to get lost in his head.

Andrew Booth, Jr. | Clemson

Booth is an athletic corner with elite competitiveness that gives a consistent fight throughout the game. He has outstanding ball skills, timing, and length to attack the catch point and seems to have good versatility in Clemson's scheme, though his press technique can be improved not to be limited to certain coverages.

Booth's tackling technique needs work, as he does miss more tackles than what is acceptable. He has the desire and attitude to come down as a tackler but leaves his feet and lowers his head. He's still a bit raw as a player overall but is making strides as the season goes on.

Kaiir Elam | Florida

Elam has good size and he is very aggressive as a corner that can work well in man coverage. He has great length to create problems at the line of scrimmage, through the route, and at the catch point. Elam likes to be involved in run defense and is willing as a tackler.

When it comes to sudden changes of direction, receivers can expose Elam. He isn't a smooth and fluid mover, so when a receiver starts to separate, he tends to grab on, opening himself up for penalties. Throughout his mirror in coverage, he will take false steps and waste movement in an attempt to keep with his assignment.

Ahmad Gardner | Cincinnati

Gardner has been a long-time starter and has consistently played well for the Bearcats. He has solid versatility in what schemes he can play in, with more consistency in press-man coverage compared to zone. Gardner will consistently challenge the catch point and come up against the run with good length and a physical mindset.

There is an issue of being a little too grabby, especially when a receiver crosses him. While he is a good athlete, he doesn't always play up to his athleticism or trust it to help him in coverage. In addition, he has concerns about the fluidity of his movements and tightness in his hips that show up when he has to click and close.

Mykael Wright | Oregon

Wright is one of the better cornerbacks in the class when it comes to tackling and run defense. His play in man coverage is excellent, his strong suit. In addition, he has the ideal athleticism, physicality, and ball skills to be versatile enough to play inside or outside.

Wright's technique overall needs to improve in coverage with his reliance on his athleticism. When he is working in zone coverage, his awareness doesn't seem consistent to pass off or pick up receivers crossing into his zone. In addition, there are some concerns about his size, which will make him a nickel only for multiple teams.

Trent McDuffie | Washington

With solid size and athleticism, McDuffie has shown enough versatility to move inside and work outside. On top of that, he has demonstrated the required traits to be more than effective in man and zone coverages. He has good recognition of routes and passing concepts and does a great job keeping himself in a proper position.

There are concerns about McDuffie's recovery athleticism as an early mistake is hard for him to overcome. In addition, he hasn't played press often, so there are concerns about how he will handle NFL receivers if tasked with pressing. Some bigger receivers can give him issues through the routes and at the catch point because his length is questionable.

