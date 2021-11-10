The Broncos could be facing a massive void at off-ball linebacker which could lead to the 2022 NFL draft to find reinforcements.

The play from the Denver Broncos' off-ball linebackers was great to start the season, but then the team lost Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson to injury. Since then, the linebacker corps' overall performance has been rough, though the arrival of Kenny Young and the emergence of rookie Baron Browning has been encouraging of late.

Justin Strnad was the next man up following the Jewell injury and he has left a lot to be desired on the field. Browning, Denver's third-round pick this year, has hardly seen the field until recently as he dealt with injuries, but he has flashed as a future answer at the position.

Depending on what happens with Young's contract (he's a free agent after this season), Browning will need someone to push him and provide help beside him, depending on any defensive changes made after the season.

While the 2022 NFL draft class at off-ball linebacker isn't outstanding, there are some excellent options at the top. However, it lacks depth options later in the draft and the elite talent that you look for in the top-20.

Even so, there are enough options and a variety of styles to catch the Broncos' attention for whatever the team may need at the position.

Here are the top-5 off-ball linebacker prospects to consider.

Brandon Smith | Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Denver decided not to take Micah Parson's last draft, but his former teammate would make a lot of sense. Smith stands out with his play in coverage with smooth and fluid movements as well as good instincts. In addition, he's a great athlete with good size that can attack downhill and the range sideline to sideline.

He will need to play with more discipline and more awareness in coverage. There are some instances of Smith covering nothing in his zone play and missing a receiver who enters his sector. Despite all that he brings to the table, it took him a long time before he started to contribute.

Nakobe Dean | Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dean is a good athlete with excellent awareness and instincts in all phases. He is rarely out of position and is very quick with his reads as plays develop. The traits are there to contribute in every phase of defense and in multiple ways.

There will be concerns with Dean's size as he is listed under 230 pounds. He has a bad tendency to overrun his pursuit to the outside, which is just him being a little overaggressive. When blockers get their hands on him, he struggles to disengage and can be blocked out of the play, so you'd need a front to keep him clean.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Devin Lloyd | Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Lloyd is a good athlete with tremendous sideline-to-sideline range. He can contribute in passing situations with good coverage or his ability to get after the quarterback. In addition, he is a sound tackler with his length and technique and won't miss many, especially in open-field situations.

The issue with Lloyd is his overaggressiveness, which is also where what tackles he does miss tend to happen. Against the run, he will over pursue and leave an open cutback lane for the running back to get a significant gain. You don't want him lined up man-to-man often with running backs or tight ends, but he can be very effective in zones of different depths.

Henry To'o To'o | Alabama

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

To'o To'o looks the part of an NFL linebacker with his size, length, and athleticism. He also has excellent instincts that rarely see him out of position against the run or in coverage. There is plenty of versatility to use him in various ways to attack the opponent and confuse the quarterback in coverage.

To'o To'o isn't the most fluid of linebackers when dropping into coverage, and that is where he is the most limited. You don't want him taking tight ends or running backs deep, and he can be late on the outside flat throws. His tackling technique will also need to be more consistent for the NFL to help cut back on the missed tackles.

Christian Harris | Alabama

Doug Engle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Harris is one of the top linebackers because he does everything very well. There is plenty of athleticism, but he is also a smooth and fluid mover, which shows up in his coverage drops. With good instincts and awareness, Harris has the potential to be a complete linebacker in the NFL.

The concern will be correcting his issues reading the quarterback because Harris can be so baited by where the quarterback is looking. He also has issues settling down when the offense uses motion pre-snap and seems to get caught up. There are also issues in avoiding blocks, which he has to improve as he isn't the best when blockers get into his body either.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!