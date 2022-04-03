Finding Broncos: Ahmad Gardner | CB | Cincinnati

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds Arms: 33-1/2 inches

33-1/2 inches Hands: 9-5/8 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds

Stats

Pros

Gardner has elite length, and he uses that consistently to attack the catch point and make plays on the ball.

He has three years of starting experience where he has nine interceptions, and 17 passes broken up.

There are zero concerns as to if he has the confidence to hold up at a position that requires that confidence.

His ability to press at the line is elite.

He is tough in coverage to get separation from and even harder to make the catch.

According to ProFootballFocus.com, he has allowed only 58 catches in his career with no touchdowns.

His timing with his hands in press is elite.

He does a good job balancing his eyes between the receiver and the quarterback.

Garnder has great timing to press the catch point.

He uses the sideline as an additional defender in coverage.

His burst is elite, and he has exceptional recovery athleticism.

He has a high football IQ to diagnose the play and responds accurately.

His instincts are outstanding, which has led to many of the big plays he has made.

Cons

He knows the technique for the most part but seems to freelance things more than he should.

There are a lot of penalties in his career for holding and pass interference.

He has a bad habit of getting grabby.

He could improve his tackling technique.

Gardner needs to do a better job of setting his base and coming to balance before tackling.

His footwork can be sloppy and must be cleaned up.

Overview

For many draft analysts, Gardner is the top corner of the class. He has exceptional length and uses it well to not only challenge the catch point but to get his hands on plenty of passes. There also aren't the injury concerns with Gardner as there are with the other top corners in the class, which with his length helps explain why he is viewed as the best by many.

Gardner has the attitude and confidence you want in your corners in the NFL. He believes he is the best and has a short memory for when he does allow a play to happen. Throughout his college career, he hasn't allowed many big plays with consistency in his performance each year.

There are issues with his play, but most of it improves his technique. Teams will need to work to cut out the penalties and how grabby he can get, which is probably the biggest concern with his play.

Fit with Broncos

With the Denver Broncos not picking until the 64th overall pick, they will hardly have a shot at Ahmad Gardner. He is expected to be a top 10 pick, and barring something drastic, he won't fall close enough for them to realistically trade up for him.

With Gardner being a predominately press-man corner, his fit for the Broncos isn't the best. It would depend on how they view his ability to play in off-coverage and zone. His footwork isn't the cleanest, which can create issues when working in off-coverage, but he has good awareness and a high football IQ, so they could make it work.

Grade: Early Round 1

Where he Goes: Early Round 1

