Finding Broncos: Alec Pierce | WR | Cincinnati

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 211 pounds

Arms: 33 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds

Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches

Broad Jump: 129 inches

3 Cone Drill: 7.13 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.28 seconds

Stats

Pros

Pierce is a height, weight, and speed receiver with plenty of strength.

He uses his strength and size exceptionally well as a blocker on the perimeter.

Uses his strength well through his routes.

He uses his frame to box out defenders when high pointing the ball.

He does a great job at protecting the catch zone.

He has strong hands and rarely drops the ball.

There is an elite jumping ability to high point the ball.

He does well turning 50/50 balls into his favor.

He can be a mismatch weapon on the goal line.

There is a solid burst to get instant separation.

Has shown a high football IQ with his ability to find the opening against zone coverage.

He has a great catch radius that he can still extend.

He has quick acceleration.

Long strider that gains ground quickly.

He has great body control to maneuver in the air.

Cons

He lacks quickness and suddenness.

He has a high pad level with his route running, creating issues with his breaks.

There might be more issues getting separation at the NFL level.

There isn't much YAC ability.

His route tree is limited entering the NFL and could remain limited.

He doesn't track the ball deep very well.

He will need better technique and footwork to get off of press coverage.

Some concerning injuries during college with a knee and shoulder injuries.

He has five games over 100 yards and only one against tougher competition.

Long strider that creates issues in small spaces.

Overview

Alec Pierce is the traditional big body receiver that you look for with height, weight, and speed. While he has some short-area issues, he is a long strider who can attack the field's intermediate and deep areas. His best role in the NFL may be more of a possession role that can be relied on to move the chains, which then attacks in other ways.

He has the makings of a traditional X-receiver that can still move around the field. However, teams won't want to use him as a weapon in space, as he doesn't have that agility to make defenders miss. His size and speed are a great combination to work with, and his strength makes him harder to defend.

There are injury concerns in his college career that need to be looked into. Teams will also have concerns about his ability to separate in the NFL, where the game is faster and more physical. However, the lack of big game production shouldn't be a significant concern, and there is a straightforward way to use him in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

While Pierce can fit with the Broncos' scheme, the issue here is the personnel. Denver extended Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, and both of them bring what Pierce does. If they were to add Pierce, then it would be to get younger and cheaper at the position, which would mean one of the two already on the roster could be on their way out.

That doesn't seem likely to happen, which would mean Pierce looks unlikely. It isn't because of the position, as the Broncos could still use a piece there, but of a different type. If Pierce had more versatility with what he can bring to the offense or even work on special teams, then he would be more of an option for the Broncos.

Grade: Late Round 3

Where he Goes: Late Round 3/Early Round 4

