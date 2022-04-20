Finding Broncos: Darrian Beavers | LB | Cincinnati

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 255 pounds

255 pounds Arms: 32-3/8 inches

32-3/8 inches Hands: 9-3/4 inches

Combine Results

Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches

36.5 inches Broad Jump: 125 inches

125 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.91 seconds

6.91 seconds 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.28 seco

Stats

Pros

Tested better than expected athletically and scored a 9.6 relative athletic score.

Has ideal size and strength for the NFL.

Has good awareness working in zone coverage.

Plays with a good base when making the tackle or taking on blocks.

Plays with good technical discipline and schematic discipline.

Has good timing attacking blockers that reach the second level.

Effective as a blitzer.

Seems to have a good football IQ with a quick processor to break down the play as it develops.

Has a good build on his frame.

Solid quickness to react.

Shoots gaps quickly to shut them down.

Played games last multiple positions.

Sees the field exceptionally well.

Ball carriers feel it when he hits them.

Fundamentals are great.

Uses every aspect of his length in coverage to make windows tighter.

Cons

Athleticism doesn't show consistently on tape.

Plays with a high pad level.

Not loose in the hips.

Doesn't have the ideal burst to close on tackles.

Should not be used in man coverage at the NFL level.

Needs better balance in transition.

Struggles to get off blocks.

Effort isn't always the best, especially on plays away from him.

Gets caught in traffic.

Limited movement skills and agility for sideline-to-sideline work.

Doesn't have ideal range.

Some labored movement, especially when changing direction.

Easy to bait for quarterbacks.

Bites on misdirection plays.

Overview

Beavers is a physically imposing linebacker that can work as a three-down linebacker. However, you have to run a coverage scheme that won't ask him to play man coverage, even on a tight end or a running back. He doesn't have the movement skills, and his best usage would be in specific zone coverage that doesn't require him to move far from his starting position.

The best role for Beavers will be a between the tackles downhill defender. However, his range vertically and sideline to sideline is concerning and could severely limit him in the NFL if he doesn't do a better job of using his athleticism. While he has good scheme versatility, if a team wants versatility with his role, there would be some key areas to work on.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos got some excellent play out of Alexander Johnson and if they want to replace what he brought to the team then Beavers would be an option for that. Johnson did have better range sideline-to-sideline, but Beavers offers a little more in coverage. Both are at their best working downhill between the tackles in the run.

What he has going for him is his instincts and football IQ, his athleticism, and versatility. All are traits that the Broncos seem to value in their linebackers, and they are still looking for help in the position. Beavers could go in the top-100 as all it takes is one team, but he may still be there when the Broncos are on the clock at 115th overall in this linebacker class.

Grade: Late Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 4

