Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Darrian Beavers | LB | Cincinnati

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a Bearcat linebacker.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 255 pounds
  • Arms: 32-3/8 inches
  • Hands: 9-3/4 inches

Combine Results

  • Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches
  • Broad Jump: 125 inches
  • 3 Cone Drill: 6.91 seconds
  • 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.28 seco

Stats

Pros

  • Tested better than expected athletically and scored a 9.6 relative athletic score. 
  • Has ideal size and strength for the NFL. 
  • Has good awareness working in zone coverage. 
  • Plays with a good base when making the tackle or taking on blocks. 
  • Plays with good technical discipline and schematic discipline. 
  • Has good timing attacking blockers that reach the second level. 
  • Effective as a blitzer. 
  • Seems to have a good football IQ with a quick processor to break down the play as it develops. 
  • Has a good build on his frame. 
  • Solid quickness to react. 
  • Shoots gaps quickly to shut them down. 
  • Played games last multiple positions.
  • Sees the field exceptionally well. 
  • Ball carriers feel it when he hits them. 
  • Fundamentals are great. 
  • Uses every aspect of his length in coverage to make windows tighter. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Athleticism doesn't show consistently on tape.
  • Plays with a high pad level. 
  • Not loose in the hips. 
  • Doesn't have the ideal burst to close on tackles.
  • Should not be used in man coverage at the NFL level. 
  • Needs better balance in transition. 
  • Struggles to get off blocks. 
  • Effort isn't always the best, especially on plays away from him. 
  • Gets caught in traffic. 
  • Limited movement skills and agility for sideline-to-sideline work. 
  • Doesn't have ideal range. 
  • Some labored movement, especially when changing direction. 
  • Easy to bait for quarterbacks. 
  • Bites on misdirection plays. 

Overview

Beavers is a physically imposing linebacker that can work as a three-down linebacker. However, you have to run a coverage scheme that won't ask him to play man coverage, even on a tight end or a running back. He doesn't have the movement skills, and his best usage would be in specific zone coverage that doesn't require him to move far from his starting position. 

The best role for Beavers will be a between the tackles downhill defender. However, his range vertically and sideline to sideline is concerning and could severely limit him in the NFL if he doesn't do a better job of using his athleticism. While he has good scheme versatility, if a team wants versatility with his role, there would be some key areas to work on. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos got some excellent play out of Alexander Johnson and if they want to replace what he brought to the team then Beavers would be an option for that. Johnson did have better range sideline-to-sideline, but Beavers offers a little more in coverage. Both are at their best working downhill between the tackles in the run. 

What he has going for him is his instincts and football IQ, his athleticism, and versatility. All are traits that the Broncos seem to value in their linebackers, and they are still looking for help in the position. Beavers could go in the top-100 as all it takes is one team, but he may still be there when the Broncos are on the clock at 115th overall in this linebacker class. 

Grade: Late Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 4

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 178
Draft

Finding Broncos: Darrian Beavers | LB | Cincinnati

By Erick Trickel1 minute ago
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass as Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) defends against Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Kns Tennessee Kentucky Football
Draft

5 Plausible Targets for Broncos at No. 64 in Draft

By Erick Trickel46 minutes ago
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 211009 Penn St Iowa Fb 036 Jpg
Draft

Jeremiah & Brooks Pound the Table for Broncos to Draft Secondary at Pick 64

By Nick Kendell1 hour ago
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer of Georgia (68) and offensive lineman Dylan Parham of Memphis (56) in the second half against the National squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Dylan Parham | IOL | Memphis

By Erick Trickel4 hours ago
Russell Wilson - Why the Denver Broncos Why Now
News

NFL Executive Goes Public Against Russell Wilson, Broncos

By Zack Kelberman4 hours ago
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) gestures in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

2 Broncos' Picks Singled Out in Football Outsiders' Look Back at 2016 NFL Draft

By Bob Morris5 hours ago
Denver Broncos GM George Paton introduces Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

ESPN Forecasts a Busy Day 2 & 3 of the Draft for Broncos

By Luke Patterson6 hours ago
Michigan's Daxton Hill, right, breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State's Jayden Reed, left, during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. 201031 Msu Um 077a
Draft

Finding Broncos: Daxton Hill | DB | Michigan

By Erick TrickelApr 19, 2022
Patrick Surtain II
News

Patrick Surtain II Sends Message to 2022 NFL Draft Class

By Luke PattersonApr 19, 2022