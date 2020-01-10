Denver Broncos' 7-Round 2020 Mock Draft | Building the Nest

For the Denver Broncos, the regular season is over, which means that it's all about roster building. This time on the NFL calendar is replete with mock drafts as we turn our focus to the NFL Draft along with free agency.

The Broncos' draft position is set, holding the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, followed by No. 46 overall in the second round, and No. 77, 83, and 97 selections in the third round. All picks after that will depend on what compensatory picks the league awards Denver.

For now, the Broncos have nine picks not factoring any projected compensatory considerations. Denver acquired extra third-round picks from San Francisco and Pittsburgh, as well as the Niners' fourth-rounder.

The Broncos don't currently have a fifth-round pick, but they are projected to get a compensatory pick in the round. That adds up to eight total picks thus far, with Denver's last four being a sixth-rounder from Washington, seventh-rounder from New England, and two projected seventh-round compensatory picks.

Having set the stage, it's time to reveal my first mock draft of the 2020 pre-draft season. There is a lot of time between now and the draft and a lot of things with this mock will change by the time I publish my final iteration in the spring.

Note: This mock was made by picking the most often chosen player for the Broncos in 75 simulations. The three compensatory picks were selections made by me among players still left after the final pick of the round. So for the fifth-round compensatory selection, they were all prospects left after the 32nd pick of the fifth-round was made in the simulation.

Round 1: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The former Colorado receiver had 191 offensive touches while picking up 2,223 yards and 17 touchdowns in college. There is some concern over the time Shenault has missed while at CU. However, after multiple conversations I've had with people in the know about the receiver and his injuries, there isn’t a fear about any long-term issues stemming from those run-ins with the injury bug.

Shenault is a bigger receiver and many expect him to run a sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash, which, at his size, would be insane. He offers up a lot of versatility, which the Broncos can really use within their offense. Wide receiver screens would really be opened up with Shenault as the receiver.

Round 2: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

Niang got hurt during the 2019 season, but like Shenault, there don’t seem to be legitimate concerns over any long-term issues stemming from the injury. Of course, the NFL Combine will provide more answers on Niang's health, as it will with Shenault's.

Niang has great size and really good length. Combined with his athleticism, it leads to a lot of wins. There is also a decent amount of power with Niang.

With how Garett Bolles ended the season, Niang would be a pick to provide depth while being developed, as his technique does need work, to take over a starting spot in 2021. That is, unless an injury thrusts him into a starting role sooner.

Round 3: Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A & M

Denver is set to lose multiple defensive linemen and they need to replace them. Madubuike is a super athletic gap penetrator that fits into the Broncos' scheme perfectly.

He will need to work on his technique, but D-Line Coach Bill Kollar should be able to work wonders with him. All of Madubuike's concerns are fixable, but his athleticism and quickness aren’t teachable.

Round 3: Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Purcell was fine as a nose tackle, but he can be upgraded. To do so, the Broncos will have to look no further than Utah.

Fotu has a great first step, great size, and solid power to shoot gaps and disrupt plays behind the line of scrimmage. For the NFL, he must get his pad level lower more consistently. Fotu was also a team captain for the Utes.

Round 3: Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota

It was great to see Winfield, Jr. declare for the draft. He is a chess piece defensive back that can eventually replace Kareem Jackson who is going to be 32 when the draft comes around.

Denver could be looking at needing a No. 3 safety that can drop down and cover the slot with Will Parks being a free agent. Winfield, Jr. would be such a tremendous fit in Vic Fangio's scheme, has a good head on his shoulders, and can be a leader on defense.

Round 4: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Another perfect scheme fit for the Broncos, Vaughn has really good vision, which is so vital for a zone-based rushing scheme. He has been limited as a receiver, but his few reps have shown promise for higher volume in the future.

The bigger concern comes as a blocker where he tries hard but doesn’t quite have the technique down. NFL coaching could make the difference.

Round 4: Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest

Here we have a team captain who is an excellent fit in the Broncos' scheme who has really good ball skills. I love Bassey for the Broncos' cover scheme, but there is an issue with tackling that won’t please Coach Fangio.

Bassey does such a good job reading the play and putting himself in the proper position to make a play. If his tackling were better, he would be getting talked about a bit higher in the draft.

Round 5: John Hightower, WR, Boise State

Denver drafted a receiver earlier in this mock that can take short passes and make big plays, but there is still a spacing problem. Hightower, with his speed, will help solve that.

It is expected that Hightower runs low 4.3-second 40-yard dash, if not just under. He can stretch the field, offers returner value, and has a decent change-of-direction ability.

Round 6: Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State

With range for days, Brown is a super athletic and quick linebacker who will kill it going sideline-to-sideline or downfield in coverage. He will need work in the weight room to get a little stronger, and also work to improve his tackling technique.

Taking on blocks isn’t his thing, but he can sort through the trash to find the right lane to the ball.

Round 7: Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest

Herron has great length, but he does lack power in his game. The lack of power shows up more so in run blocking as he relies on his length and decent technique to win in pass protection.

Denver’s zone scheme would utilize his length and mobility to cover for a lack of power ideally.

Round 7: Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan

As a blocker or a receiver, McKeon can make an impact for an offense. He projects best as a TE2 in the NFL partially due to his limited athleticism.

The Broncos have an athletic tight end in Noah Fant, so they need to find a partner in crime for him and that could be McKeon.

Round 7: Jaron Bryant, CB, Fresno State

Bryant is a tall and long corner who does his best with the play developing in front of him. Denver has to improve its depth, and a way to do that quickly is to get great scheme fits via the draft.

Bryant can be a gunner on special teams as well and is very physical and tough tackler.

