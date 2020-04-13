Broncos' 7-Round Mock Draft Based on New Rumors | Version 5.0

Each year, I leave Mile High Huddle’s mock drafting mostly up to our draftniks — the analysts who spend most of their time researching prospects, breaking down college film on the upcoming class and compiling rankings. 365 days per year.

Once per draft season, I’ll take my one stab at a full Denver Broncos seven-round mock. Today is that day.

While I don’t put in anywhere close to the amount of time into scouting the college class as MHH’s draft experts, I’m well aware of the latest Broncos buzz, and I know what the team needs are, as well as which prospects are a fit in Denver and which aren’t.

I used a simulator for this mock draft, as per tradition. While each and every mock draft is an exercise in fantasy, and at best an educated guess at projecting what could unfold in the most unpredictable NFL event there is, using a simulator at least allows for a modicum of realism.

The Broncos’ primary needs are wide receiver, cornerback, offensive line, safety, and linebacker. Without further ado, allow me to dive in.

Round 1, Pick 15: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Measurements: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

Anyone who’s followed my draft musings, whether written or in podcast form, know that I’ve been mostly against the idea of taking a wideout in round one because of the depth of this class. Wirfs was on the board, inexplicably, so I took him.

I didn’t execute any trades in this draft, but if the recent rumblings are true, the Broncos are looking at trading up to grab one of the top offensive tackles in this class. Wirfs is the best option and can play right guard in 2020 while Garett Bolles finishes out his rookie contract with an eye toward taking over at left tackle in 2021.

Round 2, Pick 46: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Measurements: 6-foot-0, 193 pounds

Johnson comes with some injury concerns but he’s got the right balance of football IQ, size, and traits. He was an All-Pac 12 first-team selection both on the field and in the classroom.

Although Johnson is the No. 10 cornerback on the big board of our Senior Draft Analyst Erick Trickel, this is one physical player on the boundary who I see as having CB1 upside. The presence of A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, and De’Vante Bausby means Johnson will have time to get fully back to health (torn labrum) and marinate in Vic Fangio’s scheme before being fully unleashed in the defense.

Round 3, Pick 77: Laviska Shenault, Jr., WR, Colorado

Measurements: 6-foot-1, 227 pounds

If he was fully healthy and if this were a normal draft year, Shenault wouldn’t get past the first round. He’s that talented of a receiver.

He comes with some downside risk — namely, his physical style of play which only exacerbates his injury risk. But the Broncos could plug him in at WR2 and utilize his speed and dynamic ability in the open field to gash defenses and complement Courtland Sutton.

Shenault would give Denver a bonafide WR2 and on late day two no less.

Round 3, Pick 83: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

Measurements: 6-foot-1, 224 pounds

A little undersized but that’s okay. ADG brings the type of athleticism to the linebacker corps missing currently. The Broncos could even use him as a box safety.

ADG will need a little time to marinate but he’d be able to contribute as a rookie in Fangio’s scheme.

Round 3, Pick 95: Nick Harris, C, Washington

Measurements: 6-foot-1, 302 pounds

Harris is a quintessential zone-blocking center. Smallish, uber-athletic and really smart.

He could serve as depth in 2020 and take over as the starting center in 2021 when Bolles moves on, Wirfs is moved to LT and Glasgow to RG.

Round 4, Pick 118: Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah

Measurements: 5-foot-11, 202 pounds

The Broncos lost their No. 3 safety Will Parks in free agency and Burgess can plug that hole from day one. Burgess is extremely talented, highly physical, and can be groomed as Kareem Jackson’s long-term successor at strong safety.

Round 5, Pick 178: Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska

Measurements: 6-foot-1, 308 pounds

Davis brings a little explosion to the interior defensive line. He had 11 tackles for a loss and eight sacks for the Cornhuskers last year. Give him to Bill Kollar and watch miracles spring forth.

Round 6, Pick 181: Damien Lewis, OG, LSU

Measurements: 6-foot-2, 327 pounds

Lewis is Trickel’s No. 2 overall guard in this class. So, getting Lewis in the sixth round was obviously a huge get. Lewis would serve as depth in 2020. He’d be a great swing guard to have around in the event something happened to Dalton Risner or Glasgow.

Round 7, Pick 252: Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

Measurements: 6-foot-2, 208 pounds

A long, physical corner, Jackson is still very raw but I was surprised frankly to see him on the board in the final round. The Broncos could develop Jackson under the wing of DC Ed Donatell and DBs Coach Renaldo Hill and see if a diamond could be uncovered.

Round 7, Pick 254: Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

Measurements: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

The Broncos take a flyer on a QB who played in a pro-style system at Iowa. Stanley might not drip tools and traits but he’s very cerebral and a competent game manager. As a developmental/backup option to compete with Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien, Stanley is worth the flyer.

