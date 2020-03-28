Reacting to The Draft Network's Latest Broncos 7-Round Mock

We are deep in the heart of mock draft season. Perhaps no resource out there can match that of The Draft Network when it comes to comprehensive coverage.

TDN preps and covers the draft for the entire year, but the time between free agency and the NFL Draft is their true time to shine. Recently, Kyle Crabbs of the draft network took a stab in a Denver Broncos 7-round mock. How did he do? Let’s find out.

15. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

It’s a doomsday scenario for the Broncos, who saw each of the top three wide receivers come off the board before No. 15. With little value at receiver and cornerback here, the pick came down to Thomas and South Carolina interior defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. The Broncos' efforts to set the deck in Lock's favor was the deciding factor here — let's make sure we get a strong asset to ensure the left tackle spot is right. Yes, Bolles finished the season strong, but that's a small sample size and in the worst-case scenario, Denver can manipulate a line group that features both in order to get its best five on the field.

My Take: Out of the ‘Big Four’ offensive tackles, to me, Thomas is my least favorite. Coming from a scheme that protected his deficiencies in foot speed and pass protection at Georgia, Thomas was allowed to play in many favorable formations that emphasized a heavy run attack with short passing. This limited Thomas’ exposure to isolated pass sets and longer-developing plays where his struggles against quick-twitch finesse rushers would be more amplified.

Thomas would likely displace one of Garett Bolles or Ja’Wuan James if drafted but his best spot is likely right tackle. He, unlike Jedrick Wills or Tristan Wirfs, doesn’t profile as well at guard given how tall he plays despite his strength in the run game. Denver would be smart looking to find tackle but Thomas at 15 is not the best fit nor value.

Thomas has a very high floor for an offensive tackle with solid technique, but his best fit is right tackle in a run-heavy, gap-centric offense.

Alternative Pick: There are still good tackles to be had on day two, but there is nothing like South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw later, let alone in this draft.

Kinlaw’s knee is a concern, but he was the best player on the board here and would be my pick. Kinlaw would give Denver a versatile player with a magnificent upside on the interior.

Just scratching the surface, Kinlaw is long, twitchy, with a red-hot motor. The drop off from Kinlaw to the next interior defensive lineman is absolutely massive whereas there will still be some good tackles Day 2.

46. Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn

Despite passing on Kinlaw at No. 15, Denver still manages to secure a defensive line upgrade with Davidson. He has potent length and can play inside or outside. He'd pair well with Miller lined up outside of him in pass-rush situations and can serve as a potential replacement for the loss of Adam Gotsis and Derek Wolfe in free agency.

My Take: Davidson in round two is fine. He has inside/outside versatility. However, his ability to play inside against the run is somewhat a concern.

Given that Denver doesn’t have much power on the interior at the moment, especially with Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker, adding another ‘tweener’ may not be the best fit. I do like the pass-rushing upside Davidson possesses.

Alternative Picks: In this mock with who was still available, I would have gone with either USC OT Austin Jackson (assuming I went Javon Kinlaw round one), Utah CB Jaylon Johnson, or Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk.

Jackson is a boom or bust prospect with amazing traits but inconsistent tape. He did miss a season of conditioning after donating bone marrow to his sister this past summer, causing him to be behind in his training this past season.

Johnson impressed in Indianapolis surpassing expectations. He has shown versatility in his coverage and physicality.

Not landing one of the big three wide receivers, Aiyuk offers upside with his YAC and length. He is still raw in his routes and releases but has great upside and a blend of traits.

67. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State (Denver Trades Up!)

The Broncos package together third- and fourth-round picks to jump to the top of the third round and ensure they secured a potential starting cornerback in Arnette. If the league wants to let Arnette drop this far because of a pedestrian 40-yard dash time, so be it. Arnette compares to Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, who enjoyed his best NFL season in 2018 under the watch of now-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

My Take: Arnette has solid film at Ohio State. As the team’s third-best corner behind Jeffery Okudah and Shaun Wade, Arnette was tasked with playing primarily on the boundary on the defensive right side of the field. He showed well, but the predraft process has not been as kind.

With multiple issues propping up in regards to his character, first broached by Dane Brugler, with more and more smoke coming the closer the draft gets in regards to character issues. Arnette would also test poor at the NFL Combine running a poor 4.56s 40-yard dash and not competing in any other drills.

On top of all these issues, Arnette is also quite old for a corner prospect and will be 24 come September. All of these things make him an okay player to select in round three but there are many concerns knocking him down. I would not have traded up for him.

Alternative Pick: Instead of trading up to pick 67, staying put at 77 and taking Southern Illinois DB Jeremy Chinn would have been my choice. A physical freak with safety and nickel ability, Chinn can add much-needed athleticism to the middle of the field and versatility to the defensive backfield. Being related to Broncos' Hall-of-Famer Steve Atwater also doesn’t hurt.

83. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

In a perfect world, Denver gets a boost to the wide receiver group before now, but getting Jefferson this late in the game makes this development an easier pill to swallow. Jefferson has the size and runs great routes, showing good concentration in traffic and the ability to win both over the middle of the field and on the outside. Jefferson has got a reasonable chance to secure a starting gig opposite Sutton before the end of 2020. He's that polished.

My Take: Jefferson is a player that has garnered a level of hype in Broncos Country that I don’t understand. While he is a very crafty route runner, he looks like a carbon copy of DaeSean Hamilton. T

here is craftiness in both these players' abilities to ‘get open’ but neither offers the explosive ability this Denver offense desperately needs, whether that be after the catch or down the field with speed. Hamilton has not lived up to some folk’s expectations, but he does fill a niche in this offense already.

On top of how stupid similar Hamilton and Jefferson are, Jefferson is another older player for his position and for a prospect in general. He will be 24 in July and is less than a year younger than Hamilton. Jefferson has some good traits to fill a role as a route-savvy slot type player, but in a draft littered with wide receiver talent there are better fits.

Alternative Pick: Personally, given how the board fell here I would have had no issue taking UCONN OT Matt Peart. A long tackle with upside, Peart originates from Jamaica and is still relatively raw to the position. With Denver needing a long-term tackle option, Peart makes a world of sense here as he can be a swing and redshirt his first season while preparing to start under the tutelage of Munchak in 2021.

95. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

Landing some speed and athleticism at the linebacker position is a nice boost to Denver's defense. Davis-Gaither is a bit undersized but the Broncos have the manpower up front to help keep all their linebackers clean — and Davis-Gaither serves as a much more attractive space linebacker than Josey Jewell.

My Take: My favorite Crabbs pick so far and not relatively close. If it weren’t for a foot injury that Appalachian State probably should have sidelined ADG with in the season, who knows where his stock would be.

ADG will have surgery on his foot now which should give some Broncos’ fans pause given the lost season Denver just suffered with Bryce Callahan. Added to the climate of today’s NFL, injuries and the lack of visits to check in on the progress of the injury add risk.

Still, ADG is a player that is worth a shot. He is a very strong athlete with excellent movement skills, coverage ability, and a man possessed. While he is a bit of a ‘tweener’ in regards to his size, his ability to play in the slot and add much needed athletic upside to the Broncos’ linebacking core is a skill set this team simply does not currently have on the roster.

Alternative Pick: I have no alternate pick to suggest, ADG is a good player and at 95 makes sense. The foot makes his exact draft slot an unknown, but his tape is good.

119. Shane Lemieux, IOL, Oregon (Denver Trades Up)

The Broncos piece together a slew of Day 3 picks to jump up and go get another mauling presence along the offensive line. Lemieux is an underrated guard with both gap and zone skills in the run game. His presence will allow the Broncos to host a competition for the team's vacant right guard slot. May the best man win!

My Take: Another trade up? While Denver does have some capital to play with and netting picks as close to the top-100 is not a bad thing, two trades up does limit Denver’s ‘lottery ticket’ chances in the draft.

Lemieux is a solid pick though and his versatility both in scheme and position gives Denver another high floor piece on a line needing depth.

Alternative Pick: Personally, I prefer Hakeem Adeniji of Kansas as a potential depth lineman, but I have no real issue with Lemieux.

252. John Hightower, WR, Boise State

Adding Hightower is all about one thing: more speed in the receiving corps. Hightower has his struggles with finishing catches, but he's a long and lean receiver who has a good level of burst. He should be able to add a vertical component and help space the field for Lock, Sutton, Fant and the rest of the Broncos' new-look offense.

My Take: This is perhaps my favorite selection of the entire mock as Hightower has been one of my favorite ‘sleepers’ at wide receiver in this entire class. Hightower is rail-thin and will need to hit the weights to be better used in the NFL and not be rag-dolled at the catch point or at the line of scrimmage, but he brings speed and explosiveness to a receiver core.

I fully believe he will be one of the first day-three players given his speed and vertical ability, if not sneaking into the top-100 come the draft.

Running a 4.43s 40 with an incredible 10-yard split time of 1.49s, Hightower offers big-play ability down the field this offense desperately needs. He may need a redshirt year in the weight room to add mass and work on his releases, but a potentially perfect fit and the exact kind of day-three flyer the Broncos should be looking for.

Bottom Line

Overall this is a solid mock draft but not my favorite. No one should hold that against Crabbs, who does great work. All in all, not my favorite haul of players for the Broncos.

I am hoping April does not unfold as this scenario does and I will lose hair if the top three wide receivers go 11, 12, 13. Here is to the unknown, the educated guesses, and all the mocks between now and draft day the best reality even in sports.

