Broncos at the Combine: 6 D-Linemen to Watch in a Weak Class

The NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching. The Combine is a major part of the pre-draft process where teams get answers to many of their questions.

NFL teams get to interview prospects, have the medical staff go over each player's health history with a fine-tooth comb, observe the athletic testing on the field, as well as the positional drills. A good week at the Combine can really boost a prospect's draft stock, while a bad one can torpedo it.

With the Combine on the horizon, I'm breaking down each position to talk about what drills or testing really matter, what teams want to see from specific prospects, or what answers teams are seeking on each. I'll also reveal the snubs for each position that did not receive an invite.

Now, it is time to get to the interior defensive linemen.

There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos need reinforcements on their defensive line. The need is created by the potential loss of three former starters upfront in Derek Wolfe, Adam Gotsis, and Shelby Harris poised to hit free agency.

The Broncos still have Dre’Mont Jones, but after him, the depth is lacking and lack promising experience.

What Matters Most for IDL

Explosion matters, so watch for the 10-yard split and the broad jump to measure that. The 3-cone drill is key to measure a lineman's agility.

Teams want their defensive linemen to be agile and explosive off the snap.

IDL to Watch at the Combine

Derrick Brown, Auburn: So this isn’t a huge deal as there is plenty of tape to answer this question. However, it will be nice to get a number on just how explosive Brown is.

James Lynch, Baylor: Lynch has plenty of strength, and technique is solid, but how athletic is he? If he tests better than expected athletically, he could really help his draft stock in a weaker DL class.

Raequan Williams, Michigan State: Williams is expected to test out well athletically, but the concern is all about the technique. The position drills are going to be big for his evaluation.

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina: There have been talks going around about knee concerns with Kinlaw. The Combine will provide answers to those concerns with his medical checks and could end up saving his draft stock, or it could destroy it.

Ross Blacklock, TCU: There is a laundry list of medicals with Blacklock that teams will want to examine for themselves. Blacklock has a lot of talent, but if there are lingering health issues, his stock will plummet.

Leki Fotu, Utah: After sitting out Senior Bowl week with an injury, Fotu will have medicals under scrutiny.

Who was Snubbed?

With a weaker class, there are not many prospects who got snubbed. However, two players who had a strong Shrine Game in UAB's Garrett Marino and Baylor's Bravvion Roy were both deserving of invites but did not receive one.

Each had a strong week at the Shrine Bowl and their stock could’ve really been helped with the Combine.

