Broncos at the Combine: 6 Edge Rushers With Questions to Answer

The NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching. The Combine is a major part of the pre-draft process where teams get answers to many of their questions.

NFL teams get to interview prospects, have the medical staff go over each player's health history with a fine-tooth comb, observe the athletic testing on the field, as well as the positional drills. A good week at the Combine can really boost a prospect's draft stock, while a bad one can torpedo it.

With the Combine on the horizon, I'm breaking down each position to talk about what drills or testing really matter, what teams want to see from specific prospects, or what answers teams are seeking on each. I'll also reveal the snubs for each position that did not receive an invite.

Now, for the edge position.

I recently broke down the edge position for the Denver Broncos and why it could be a little bit of a need. Basically, it revolved around Von Miller’s age, Bradley Chubb’s health, and development of Malik Reed and Justin Hollins.

The Broncos don't have a dire situation at edge but they will be keeping a close eye on any potential value picks. Denver has a history of keeping their depth at edge in the upper tier, so it’d make sense for the team to look to the mid-to-late rounds for added competition.

What Matters for Edge Rushers

Arguably the most obvious requirement for edge rushers is explosion. Teams want them to fire off quickly off the snap as it can give them an advantage. If an edge is not overly explosive, he will have to really impress with his strength testing.

To measure explosion, the 10-yard split, broad jump, and vertical jump all work into it. For some teams, the full 40-yard dash matters to see prolonged speed. The final big part of the evaluation is the 3-cone drill. If you are an edge rusher, you need to be more agile.

Edges to Watch at the Combine

Note: These players are not necessarily targets for the Broncos, at least based on where they may be projected to go in the draft. These are a handful of prospects that stand to either gain or lose a lot from certain aspects of the Combine that need to get talked about.

Terrell Lewis, Alabama: His time on the field for Alabama has been limited by injury. The talent is there, but how has the body held up and are there any long-term concerns? How much of a risk is there will determine his draft stock.

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa: While I consider Epenesa a true defensive end, meaning 3-4 front 5-tech or a 4-3 front 7-tech, he gets grouped with the edge class. At the Combine, he is expected to test out decently athletically, but if he can really impress, he could cement himself as a top 10-15 pick.

Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina: Mainly included as an interior defensive lineman, Strowbridge looks best to me coming off the edge with the ability to move inside on sub-package downs. The Combine will provide an answer to what his home should be in the NFL.

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame: Here we have an athletically gifted edge rusher, who lacks the power to hold up against the run. This will be an opportune time to show he is stronger than his tape suggests.

D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina: He has good power and solid technique, so he should test decently athletically. What he lacks is a good arsenal of developed pass-rush tools. Hopefully, he has been working on them and can show them off at the Combine.

Bradlee Anae, Utah: The big question for Anae is, how athletic is he for the NFL game? There is no doubt he has good enough power, technique, and hand usage for it; it all comes down to athleticism.

Who was Snubbed?

At edge, no one really stands out as a huge snub. If the need to nitpick is really there, then a case can be made for East Tennessee State's Nasir Player, Michigan's Mike Danna, or USC's Christian Rector.

