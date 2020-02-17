Mile High Huddle
Broncos at the Combine: 8 Interior O-Linemen to Watch

Erick Trickel

The NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching. The Combine is a major part of the pre-draft process where teams get answers to many of their questions.

NFL teams get to interview prospects, have the medical staff go over each player's health history with a fine-tooth comb, observe the athletic testing on the field, as well as the positional drills. A good week at the Combine can really boost a prospect's draft stock, while a bad one can torpedo it.

With the Combine on the horizon, I'm breaking down each position to talk about what drills or testing really matter, what teams want to see from specific prospects, or what answers teams are seeking on each. I'll also reveal the snubs for each position that did not receive an invite. 

Net up, the interior offensive line.

The Denver Broncos could lose Connor McGovern in free agency and the team is not expected to bring Ronald Leary back on his current contract. Losing those two would mean two former starters on their interior line are gone. 

The Broncos need to be focused on finding improvements in the position. 

What Matters Most for IOL?

For playing on the interior, explosion off the snap matters, which puts a value on the 10-yard split and broad jump. There is also some need for agility, especially for schemes that like to pull their interior offensive linemen, so the short shuttle also is a focal point.

IOL to Watch at Combine

Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson: Here we have a college tackle that is going to be moving inside to guard at the NFL level. Will he show the movement, technique, and power to be effective from the inside?

Netane Muti, Fresno State: This prospect comes with a long list of medical concerns and the word going around has been negative. The Combine will provide answers to his health concerns, and could be the difference between day two and day three.

Damien Lewis, LSU: Lewis was one player who really helped himself at the Senior Bowl by showing power and mobility. At the Combine, if he can meet the explosion thresholds then he could be a day two pick.

Saahdiq Charles, LSU: There are a number of off-field concerns with Charles that teams will need answers to at the Combine. His on-field testing should allow teams to divine his true NFL positon.

Michael Onwenu, Michigan: Here we have a big, powerful offensive lineman with good mobility. Just how mobile is he, and how explosive is he are two questions the Combine will answer.

Ben Bartch, St. Johns: Being from a smaller school, Bartch may not be as physically developed as other interior guys. He had a good showing at the Senior Bowl and during the week, but teams are going to be interested in his explosion and power.

Jake Hanson, Oregon: Hanson is a good mover in space, but does he have the strength and power for the NFL?

Nick Harris, Washington: The Senior Bowl showed his lack of power, but the Combine will be his chance to make that less of a worry in the minds of teams.

Who was Snubbed?

There were not many snubs from the interior, but Texas' Zach Shackelford is a curious omission from the Combine invite list. Boston College's John Phillips, Penn State's Steven Gonzalez, and Louisiana's Kevin Dotson also are guys that should’ve received invites over some of the other guys who actually did. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

No. 1-2
Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Nick Harris, Broncos' future starter at center?

BleedingBroncoOrange
BleedingBroncoOrange

I like it Eric. Seems realistic. I think the free agent pick ups are solid but don't leverage the future too much which is great. Who wouldn't want the two Jones' but there will be 4 or 5 teams with more $ than us. I love picking up the 2021 pick for #15 move down as long as Reagor's stats at Combine hold up. You may get the most productive and versatile receiver in the entire draft and value as good as first round. Couldn't agree more with the fit of Clyde Edward's Helaire in 2nd and it's not too high to take him. He wont be there later. Duvarney looks to be very similar to Reagor. I don't object if it worked out, but I'd try for Denzel Mimms if he is still there at that point. I'm under no delusion that our OL is adequate, but most arn't considering Bowles improvement and the fact that He and James will both be on this team this year and taking serious money from the cap which is why we are stuck with em. Got to let that play out. Don't have a choice, but I'd feel better about the mock if you had an OT developmental prospect like you do with the DL. Absolutely got to get that Punter! How about Drew Crisman of Ohio State? I'd personally like Kicker Andrew Baggett with his 70 yarder at Mile High where he will get 80, as well. All in all, good job...I could See it. As Chad said, more realistic than others.

